The GAA have confirmed that tickets for the All-Ireland SFC final replay on Saturday September 14 will be reduced by a third.

GAA announce reduction in ticket prices for All-Ireland final replay as Conor Lane confirmed as referee

The association have confirmed that stand tickets will be priced at €60 and terrace tickets at €30.

Discounted children’s tickets, costing €10, will also be made available to the competing counties.

The GAA added: "It is not expected that there will be a general sale of tickets, with all tickets being distributed through county boards."

Meanwhile, Conor Lane has been confirmed as the referee for the replay.

Saturday week's match-up between Dublin and Kerry will be Lane's third senior final.

Lane, from Cork, is a member of the Banteer/Lyre club, and was the man-in-the middle for the 2016 final between Dublin and Mayo and the 2018 final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

He has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor final in 2013, the Connacht final in 2013 and 2016, the 2019 Ulster Final and the AIB Senior Club final in 2016.

Referee Conor Lane. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In this year’s Senior Football Championship, Conor has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Dublin and Mayo, the quarter-final between Meath and Donegal, the Ulster Championship meetings of Donegal and Cavan and Cavan and Monaghan, the Connacht Championship clash of New York and Mayo, and in the Leinster Championship, the meeting of Dublin and Kildare.

His umpires on the day will be Kevin Roache, DJ O'Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Online Editors