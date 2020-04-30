GAA and Sport Ireland confirm Carlow footballer Ray Walker's four-year ban for doping

THE GAA and Sport Ireland have confirmed the four-year ban for Carlow footballer Ray Walker for an anti-doping rule violation.

Walker, who tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after an out-of-competition doping control test on February 18 at a training session, will be suspended from playing until February 18, 2024, effectively ending his playing career.

A statement issued jointly by the GAA and Sport Ireland today revealed that the 35 year-old initially "accepted the imposition of a 4 year ban and waived his right to a hearing on April 1st, having been notified of the positive test on March 30th".

However, he later filed an appeal, indicating he would attempt to reduce the suspension.

In a separate statement, the GPA revealed that Walker "player decided to represent himself and responded directly to Sport Ireland".

The GAA/Sport Ireland statement outlined: "On April 8, Sport Ireland issued its reasoned decision to Mr Walker pursuant to Article 7.6.4, imposing the 4 year ban.

"The reasoned decision referred to the right of the appeal available to WADA, the GAA and to Mr Walker within 21 days of receipt of this decision by these parties.

"On April 21, Mr Walker filed an appeal of the reasoned decision and sought a reduced ban."

On Tuesday, the O'Hanarahan's player released a statement via the GPA revealing that he intended to serve the four-year ban "because I want this episode over and done with".

The player insisted he "did not intentionally take any banned substance", adding "anything that was found in my system was there completely unintentionally".

Yesterday morning, Walker confirmed to Sport Ireland that he was officially withdrawing his appeal.

His ban is is the longest suspension dished out to a GAA player since drug testing began.

In June 2015, Monaghan footballer Thomas Connolly was suspended for two years after admittedly taking stanozolol, an anabolic steroid prohibited under the WADA code.

Kerry player Brendan O'Sullivan served a 21-week ban for testing positive for methylhexaneamine (MHA) after the National Football League final in 2016.

Sport Ireland handed down a ban of seven months to O'Sullivan after deeming that the positive test was as a result of a contaminated product but he appealed this ruling to the GAA anti-doping committee.

It was reduced to six months by this body but O'Sullivan appealed once more and the Irish Sport Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel reduced the ban to 21 weeks.

Walker's decision to drop the appeal means effectively means there will be no further examination into how he consumed the banned substance meldonium.

The drug, used in the treatment of angina, was added to the banned list in 2016 after WADA found "evidence of its use by athletes with the intention of enhancing performance" by virtue of carrying more oxygen to muscle tissue.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova served just 15 months of her ban for meldonium use after testing positive at the Australian Open in 2016 after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The GPA statement added they would "continue to offer the player personal support and we appeal for his privacy at this time".

Online Editors