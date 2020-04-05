Future of International Rules series up in the air as 2020 games cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The International Rules series between Ireland and Australia has been cancelled. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The international rules series scheduled for later this year has been shelved because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Not surprisingly, the AFL and the GAA took the decision to postpone the two-test 2020 series as both seasons, if and when they get back up and running again, are expected to run well into the latter end of the season, compromising the time schedule.

An AFL spokesperson told the Association's website overnight that they will work with the GAA on "potentially resuming the series in the coming years." However no commitment to resume in 2021 was made.

The GAA's director of games administration Fergal McGill said the rescheduling the series obviously was not a priority at present but he did not rule out a resumption next year if circumstances were right.

The series was last played in 2017 with the first test later this year set for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday November 15, followed by a second test on Saturday, November 21, to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when British armed forces gunned down 14 civilians, including Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan during a match between Dublin and Tipperary.

It was due to return to Australia in 2022.

The AFL played their first-round fixtures behind the closed doors but then postponed their season until further notice.

Online Editors