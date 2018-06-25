Sport Gaelic Football

Fury as Kildare are forced to concede home advantage so qualifier against Mayo can take place at Croker

Newbridge hosted a game between the teams earlier this year
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Kildare are reportedly refusing to allow their Round 3 qualifier clash to be moved from Newbridge but the GAA have announced that it will be part of a double-header at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Cavan are unable to avail of home advantage against Tyrone as works are ongoing at Breffni Park so that game will precede the game between Cian O'Neill's side and last year's All-Ireland runners-up.

The Cavan-Tyrone game is due to throw-in at 5pm and Kildare-Mayo at 7pm with both broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Leinster Leader are reporting that the Kildare county board is challenging the decision to take home advantage from Kildare despite the fact that they were the first team out of the bowl this morning.

St Conleth's Park has a capacity of just 6,200 and the fixture clashes with the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday evening.

There has been a strong reaction to the decision on social media.

More to follow

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Qualifiers

Leitrim v Monaghan, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm

Armagh v Clare, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.00pm

Cavan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5.00pm (Sky Sports)

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 7.00pm (Sky Sports)

Online Editors

