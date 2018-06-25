Fury as Kildare are forced to concede home advantage so qualifier against Mayo can take place at Croker
Kildare are reportedly refusing to allow their Round 3 qualifier clash to be moved from Newbridge but the GAA have announced that it will be part of a double-header at Croke Park on Saturday evening.
Cavan are unable to avail of home advantage against Tyrone as works are ongoing at Breffni Park so that game will precede the game between Cian O'Neill's side and last year's All-Ireland runners-up.
The Cavan-Tyrone game is due to throw-in at 5pm and Kildare-Mayo at 7pm with both broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Leinster Leader are reporting that the Kildare county board is challenging the decision to take home advantage from Kildare despite the fact that they were the first team out of the bowl this morning.
St Conleth's Park has a capacity of just 6,200 and the fixture clashes with the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday evening.
There has been a strong reaction to the decision on social media.
Kildare's home game with Mayo fixed for Croke Park. Calling on @KildareGAA to hand a walkover, let the ball be thrown in with just one team on field. Much bigger issue than a game and a stand needed. Yet more biased bullshit from @officialgaa who are a step away from rigging it.— Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) June 25, 2018
Ridiculous. Yet another example of money being the bottom line. Play it in Newbridge and if you can't get a ticket, tough. You've the rest of your life to get over it. Very unfair on Kildare. #GAA https://t.co/iuAXjmnskj— Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) June 25, 2018
What happens if Kildare, or another county with a small ground, reach the last eight? Do they lose their home game then?— Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) June 25, 2018
Surely they cannot be forced to concede home advantage this weekend?— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 25, 2018
That Croke Park move sure suits Sky. #GAA— John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) June 25, 2018
This is a disgrace. @KildareGAA need to stand up to @officialgaa on this. Kildare were drawn at home, for HQ to try to take that advantage off us makes a mockery of their own rules. Our county grounds did host Division One games this year, no good reason for a change of venue https://t.co/KaEItJ1KrA— Martin Heydon (@martinheydonfg) June 25, 2018
Kildare v Mayo being moved to Croke Park is just wrong.— Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 25, 2018
GAA email says Kildare-Mayo is going to Croke Park. The size of Mayo’s support and the Derby in the Curragh don’t help their cause but it’s an awful blow to lose home advantage.— Donnchadh Boyle (@depboyle) June 25, 2018
A packed Newbridge with the place hopping for Kildare v Mayo or a mostly deserted, echoing Croke Park. Tough choice, that.— Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 25, 2018
What if @KildareGAA beat mayo and win round 4 qualifier and drawn in same group as Dublin. Dublin already have two games in Croke Park . @officialgaa would probably give them 3 games at home and Kildare none . Absolute JOKE #KilvMay #moneytalks— Conor Noonan (@ConorNoonan11) June 25, 2018
More to follow
All-Ireland SFC Round 3 Qualifiers
Leitrim v Monaghan, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm
Armagh v Clare, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.00pm
Cavan v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5.00pm (Sky Sports)
Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 7.00pm (Sky Sports)
Online Editors
