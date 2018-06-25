Fury as Kildare are forced to concede home advantage so qualifier against Mayo can take place at Croker

Kildare are reportedly refusing to allow their Round 3 qualifier clash to be moved from Newbridge but the GAA have announced that it will be part of a double-header at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

