| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Further proof that provincial format is fast becoming a really outdated concept

Dick Clerkin

Expert View

Donegal manager Declan Bonner. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Donegal manager Declan Bonner. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Donegal manager Declan Bonner. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Donegal manager Declan Bonner. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

In 1962, Everett Rodgers, an Ohio professor penned the ‘Diffusion of Innovation Theory’ which aims to explain how new ideas and innovations are adopted and spread through society. Granted a bit heavy for a Monday morning, but stay with me.

Rodgers contends that new ideas or technologies are only ever adopted by the majority in society once first accepted and proven by a more ambitious and a less risk averse minority. This proven concept is worth considering as we face into yet another summer of debate around how our football championships need to be re-structured.

Last year, Tipperary and Cavan fuelled traditionalists’ argument for retaining the provincial structures, and as someone who treasures his two Ulster medals, it would be disingenuous to turn around and blithely join the populist chorus calling for an end to provincial life.

Privacy