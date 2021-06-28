Further proof that provincial format is fast becoming a really outdated concept

In 1962, Everett Rodgers, an Ohio professor penned the ‘Diffusion of Innovation Theory’ which aims to explain how new ideas and innovations are adopted and spread through society. Granted a bit heavy for a Monday morning, but stay with me.

Rodgers contends that new ideas or technologies are only ever adopted by the majority in society once first accepted and proven by a more ambitious and a less risk averse minority. This proven concept is worth considering as we face into yet another summer of debate around how our football championships need to be re-structured.

Last year, Tipperary and Cavan fuelled traditionalists’ argument for retaining the provincial structures, and as someone who treasures his two Ulster medals, it would be disingenuous to turn around and blithely join the populist chorus calling for an end to provincial life.

After an indifferent opening weekend, this same provincial structure gave us a number of predictably uncompetitive contests, leaving the GAA community no further down the road as to agreeing on what is the best structure in which to accommodate the varied aspirations and abilities of panels.

In a normal year, the newly formulated Tailteann Cup will serve to provide further action for the likes of Louth, Sligo, Down and Waterford, all of which exited over the weekend. How much appetite will these counties, and others occupying Division 3 and 4, have in the years to come for a secondary competition remains to be seen. Will they be as what Rodgers considers as ‘early adopters’ and embrace the new structures, and encourage others to follow? Or will they be the ‘laggards’ who’ll resist change at every turn.

Rodgers would be a good man to ask why the GAA community can neither agree on, nor accept a new football championship format, when even the dogs on the street know change is badly needed.

Whatever changes might come, we’ll still try and enjoy what we have for 2021, but as has become the norm in recent years, the opening weekend offered a stuttering start.

In Navan, Offaly and Louth played out the weekend’s most entertaining spectacle. Irrespective of the fact that the pick of both teams wouldn’t keep it kicked out to Dublin, these two evenly matched sides on upward trajectories had a lot to play for.

Brimming with optimism after encouraging league performances, each aiming to leave behind a decade of indifference. Watching from the stands, Shane Lowry will be happy that his investment in Offaly’s future is already starting to pay dividends, with the evergreen Niall McNamee leading his younger team-mates to a hard-earned extra-time win.

Needless to say, qualifier specialist Mickey Harte would have liked nothing more than to take his Louth team on a back-door run, so it will be interesting to see what the influential Mickey makes of the new secondary competition format position next year.

In Ulster, Declan Bonner shot his 2021 ambitions in the foot, by needlessly risking the hamstrung Michael Murphy in Donegal’s rout of Down. Questions will be asked as to why did Bonner risk Murphy?

Maybe Bonner was spooked by his side’s complacency in last year’s shock defeat to Cavan, and didn’t want to risk being held hostage to fortune again. Four-six weeks is normally the recovery time for a hamstring. Obviously the latter in Murphy’s case, and with a perilous path to Croker ahead of them, Donegal’s odds on coming out of Ulster have surely lengthened on the basis that Murphy could have his game-time significantly curtailed.

Out west, Aidan O’Shea stepped into Cillian O’Connor’s scoring breach, and plundered to end what has been a truly horrendous 12 months for Sligo. Eight months on after handing Galway a Covid-enforced walkover, the Yeats men will need to take a hard look at both themselves and to counties like Offaly and Louth to try and rebuild their fortunes from the bottom up. Perennial hidings from their provincial superiors is serving them little purpose at present.

Looking ahead, we have to simply accept at this stage, that a championship solution that serves the interests of all parties is simply not achievable, however developing counties like Sligo and Louth certainly need something better than what is on offer at present.

If the new championship format currently tabled, can get a few ‘early adopters’ as defined by Rodgers, it could bring a doubting majority behind them. A secondary competition is the first step in this new world, and if eventually accepted it is hard to see the provincial structures lasting too much longer behind it. This weekend was further proof that it is fast becoming an outdated concept, that even its most ardent supporters cannot continue to justify. Myself included.