Final arrangements are being made over the transfer of the Liam Miller tribute soccer match from Turner's Cross to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork with an extra 38,000 tickets set to go on sale within days.

Final arrangements are being made over the transfer of the Liam Miller tribute soccer match from Turner's Cross to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork with an extra 38,000 tickets set to go on sale within days.

Further 38,000 tickets to go on sale as Páirc Uí Chaoimh prepares to host Liam Miller testimonial

Match organiser Michael O'Flynn confirmed last night that work is ongoing to resolve a number of logistical issues over the September 25 match between an Ireland XI and a Manchester United XI.

It was confirmed the GAA are providing their ground for the fundraising soccer match free of charge.

Match organisers have also agreed, following representations from clubs and the Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Mick Finn, that some tickets will be offered at a special concession price of €10 for students and pensioners.

The 7,000 fans who purchased the original tickets for Turner's Cross will be transferred to the South Stand in the new €70 million Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The match - between an Ireland XI and a Manchester United XI including stars such as Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes - will go ahead along with a special Gaelic games event at the new Cork GAA stadium.

While details of the special GAA event have yet to be finalised, it is expected it will either be an All Stars hurling or Gaelic football game staged before the soccer friendly.

Proceeds from the day, which is expected to attract a sell-out 45,000 crowd, will go to the Liam Miller fund, Marymount Hospice in Cork and several Cork charities to be nominated by the match organisers.

It is expected that these will include charities which work with injured or ill GAA stars. However, the GAA will not be involved in any aspect of the event finances.

Mr Miller (36), a former Cork City, Ireland, Manchester United and Celtic star, died last February after a brave battle with cancer, leaving a wife and three young children.

The go-ahead for the Liam Miller match came after special Central Committee and Management Committee meetings of the GAA last weekend. That followed a key meeting at Croke Park last Tuesday between GAA chiefs and the Miller match organisers, including Cork developer Michael O'Flynn, aimed at ending the controversy over the GAA's initial refusal to allow the game go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mr O'Flynn, who is from the same Ovens parish as the late Liam Miller and is a member of the footballer's old GAA club, Éire Óg, paid tribute to the GAA for the compromise which allows the tribute match switch from the 7,500 capacity Turner's Cross soccer stadium to the 45,000 capacity new GAA facility.

The difference in potential revenues is now expected to be €2.25 million compared to €350,000.

"We obviously had to come up with a plan to switch across the people who bought the tickets to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and find an appropriate section to accommodate all of those people," he said.

"That will have some challenges I am sure - a lot of people didn't get the tickets they wanted so they will hopefully be able to get more now."

"We are doing everything we can to put those extra tickets into the market."

Mr O'Flynn also warned that a gala tribute dinner in Cork is already sold out such was the enormous demand for tickets.

"It is a total sell-out - every single day the waiting list is being added to," he said.

Mr O'Flynn again paid tribute to the GAA for facilitating the tribute match at Cork GAA headquarters.

"It is a great decision and on behalf of everyone involved, the family in particular, the committee and the public at large who have come out in such great numbers, I just want to welcome the decision and, you know, I must compliment the GAA for sitting down and reassessing the whole situation and coming to this decision," Mr O'Flynn said.

"I think it is a really important one and it (September 25) will be a great afternoon for Cork and for sport."

The soccer match originally sold out in less than two minutes but Cork City's Turner's Cross home only has a capacity of just over 7,000.

An initial request by the match organisers for Páirc Uí Chaoimh to be used as a venue was rejected by the GAA.

Pressure had intensified on the GAA to sanction a compromise with Cork politicians, church leaders, councils and even GAA clubs backing the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the fund-raising event.

Cork City and County Councils backed calls for the soccer match to be allowed at Cork GAA headquarters.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and the Bishop of Cork & Ross Dr John Buckley also backed the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Dr Buckley, a renowned GAA fan, said he believed the overwhelming view in Cork and Ireland was that the match should be allowed.

Ireland South MEP and former GAA President Sean Kelly had publicly called for "common sense, generosity and the true spirit of sport to prevail."

High-profile GAA stars including Joe Brolly, Billy Morgan and Teddy McCarthy warned there was absolutely no reason why the Cork GAA stadium should not be provided for the Liam Miller tribute.

A key criticism of the initial GAA stance was that it received €30 million in public funding towards the €70 million cost of redeveloping Páirc Uí Chaoimh - and the funding was provided on the basis the stadium would be available for other community events.

The Government bluntly warned the GAA it believed the refusal to allow the Miller tribute match to be staged at the GAA stadium represented a breach of the spirit of that agreement.

Online Editors