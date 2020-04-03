| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Furlong's save, Gormley's block and McConnell's fingertips - 20 heroic defensive moments that shaped All-Ireland wins

Forwards inevitably get the plaudits for the scores that win All-Ireland titles but some great blocks, tackles and saves have proven equally important over the years. Colm Keys has put together a list football's 20 best and most influential defensive interventions from the last half-century...

Pascal McConnell&#039;s diving save to deny Declan O&#039;Sullivan. Kerry v Tyrone, 2008 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Pascal McConnell&#039;s diving save to deny Declan O&#039;Sullivan. Kerry v Tyrone, 2008 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Pascal McConnell's diving save to deny Declan O'Sullivan. Kerry v Tyrone, 2008 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Pascal McConnell's diving save to deny Declan O'Sullivan. Kerry v Tyrone, 2008 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys

1 Martin Furlong’s penalty save from Mike Sheehy

Offaly v Kerry,

1982 All-Ireland football final