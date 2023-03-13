Funeral details announced for Offaly football manager Liam Kearns

Offaly GAA manager Liam Kearns – who died suddenly at the age of 61 – is to be laid to rest on Thursday, his family have announced.

The high-profile intercounty footballer and manager died “unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family” on Sunday, a funeral notice published on Monday read.

A native of Tralee, Co Kerry, Mr Kearns is survived by his wife Angela, daughters Rachel and Laura as well as his parents Eileen and Ollie, sisters Maria and Anne and brothers Joe and David as well as his grand-daughyers Róisín and Clíona and sisters and brothers-in-law as well as daughter-in-law Una and son-in-law John and extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother Peter and his son Seán, a funeral notice reads.

Mr Kearns’ funeral Mass will take place at St Senan’s Church, Clonlara, Co Clare, at 11am on Thursday after reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home in Limerick from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday. He will be laid to rest at St Nessan’s cemetery in Mungret, Co Limerick.

The Mass will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.

Mr Kearns’ death shocked the GAA community following his stellar career that included winning an All-Ireland minor title in 1980 before he went on to become one of Ireland’s highest profile managers over the past 20 years. He was at the helm of inter-county football for Limerick, Laois and Tipperary before taking over the reins from John Maughan in Offaly last autumn.

A garda until his retirement, he made his mark as a manager initially with the Garda College in Templemore where he was a gym instructer and took charge of the college’s football team.

In a statement following Mr Kearns’ death, Offaly GAA said it was "devastated to learn of the sudden passing this evening of our senior football manager, Liam Kearns. In his short period of time as manager of the senior footballers, Liam made a hugely positive impact and he was extremely well respected by everyone associated with Offaly GAA. Offaly GAA extend deepest sympathies to his wife Angela and daughters Rachel & Laura. May he rest in peace."