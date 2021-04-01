| 7.6°C Dublin

Full story and pictures: Inside the Dublin GAA stars secret dawn training session

Players began at 7am on a secluded pitch

The club location, next to Balgriffin Cemetery, offers a place to train away from onlookers Expand
Kevin Doyle

The strange convoy turning off the Malahide Road at 6.40am on a Wednesday might have stood out – except there was nobody to see it.

With the schools on holidays and most people ‘holding firm’ with lockdown yet again, the activity around a narrow cul-de-sac on Dublin’s northside went unnoticed.

Darkness still dominated as the footballers, some in sponsor-branded vehicles, pulled into the large car park of Innisfails GAA Club, a facility with which they are well familiar.

