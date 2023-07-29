From Roddy Collins to Brolly, Spillane and O’Rourke: Six of the best from Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon
The final show of this season’s Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon is now live and has proven to be a bit hit with our audience – just like the previous five shows.
Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke were reunited on this, the sixth episode. The shows to date have garnered millions of views across all our channels in what has been a hugely successful series.
Presented by eight-time All-Ireland medal winner Philly McMahon and Conan Doherty, who once scored a goal in the Carl O’Malley media five-a-side Cup, the show has featured a diverse mix of guests and married astute tactical analysis from McMahon and Doherty with raw comedy and side-splitting anecdotes.
You can watch all episodes below.
Episode 1:
Episode 2:
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6: