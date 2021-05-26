From jewel in the crown to being surplus to requirements, the third act of Tommy Walsh may be his most interesting yet

Tommy Walsh has been many things to Kerry football.

He’s been the jewel in the crown of the Kingdom. When he clipped over four points from play in the 2009 All-Ireland final he confirmed his status as one of the hottest properties in the game at that time.

He’s also been surplus to requirements in Kerry. After a much-heralded return from the AFL, Walsh struggled for traction and left the squad after the 2016 league decider.

With his body creaking and form deserting him, he had, in his own words, put the notion of playing for Kerry again “to bed”.

However, the promotion of Peter Keane threw his Kerry career an unlikely lifeline. And in this, his third coming with Kerry, he’s the leader of the cavalry charge.

When Kerry need to upset the rhythm of a game, they send for Walsh. He is their fox to throw in the hen house. Or as his former team-mate Darran O’Sullivan puts it: “He offers them something that no one else can”.

Tommy Walsh speaks to his Kerry team-mates after last weekend's draw with Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tommy Walsh speaks to his Kerry team-mates after last weekend's draw with Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





It says something about the esteem Walsh is held in that Keane sent for him at half-time last weekend.

Walsh was the man wrestling with Mark Keane for last year’s fateful goal but the Kerry manager clearly appreciates what he can bring. And at half-time last weekend, when Kerry had shipped three goals and might have conceded a couple more, Keane’s first change came in the forwards and saw Walsh introduced.

It would be wrong to credit Kerry’s recovery from a seven-point half-time deficit solely at his door but even among the lavish range of talent at Keane’s disposal, his is a different skill-set.

“He is someone who can offer them something no one else can,” said O’Sullivan, who captained Kerry to the 2009 success.

“And what you saw the last day was he is very quick with his hands. You go through games and look at the highlights but a lot of what Tommy does, people won’t even notice it, but he must have been involved in four or five scores by winning the ball and shipping it off and just keeping it going, so it’s small things like that.

“With his game intelligence and physical presence the fellas outside him have an understanding that when he gets ball in hand he will slip it. And the fact that he was their first change shows the confidence they have in him.”

O’Sullivan knew of Walsh before he ever met him. Well in advance of his Kerry debut in the league of 2007, word of the powerful son of Seán had spread throughout Kerry.

“Obviously in Kerry you know about every promising young footballer coming up. And with his father’s background and his physical presence you knew there was a serious prospect coming through.

“He came in in 2007 and we won an All-Ireland. And in 2008 he was the ‘Twin Towers’ with Kieran (Donaghy), so it’s amazing when you think about how long he has actually been around despite the setbacks that have happened in recent years.

“In 2009, he was young. But his size, stature and mobility were unbelievable. Because he was so developed, if you had told someone he was in his mid-20s they’d have believed you so age kind of went out the window.

“We had so many good footballers and seasoned footballers around him, I think he was just told to go out and enjoy his football.

“And it came naturally to him, everything he was doing was natural, he was big, strong and physical and he was winning ball. And he was comfortable with ball in hand. So he didn’t have to do anything that was alien to him so he became a big part very quickly.

“And his size played a big part in that but I think people forget how mobile he was, he had a brilliant hand-off and he could kick off left and right pretty much equally. Things like that are forgotten about sometimes – just how good he actually was in terms of footballing skills.”

Tommy Walsh in his Sydney Swans days

Tommy Walsh in his Sydney Swans days





With an All-Ireland medal in hand after the 2009 season, he headed for Australia. Walsh fared better than most Irish exports in that he made five senior appearances but he didn’t have the impact he wanted as injury, including a career-threatening hamstring issue, hampered his career there.

And after stints with St Kilda and Sydney Swans, he was back in tow with Kerry for the 2015 campaign.

And many connected with the set-up agree his return should have been handled differently.

“I think anyone now on that panel or management team will probably admit that we rushed him back in,” O’Sullivan said.

“I think the automatic thing was, ‘ah, he was unbelievable before he left, he was playing a professional game, they are unbelievably fit, he’ll be fine’.

“And I think we just underestimated the changes in football in the few years he had been away, the game had become a lot faster in that short period of time. And the more you look back on it maybe we knew (he’d step away in 2016).

“The form wasn’t coming and he probably wasn’t enjoying it initially because there was pressure and probably media and supporters are thinking, ‘Tommy’s back, he’s going to lead us to an All-Ireland’ and that’s tough for anyone to take.

“Realistically, he wasn’t coming back as the same Tommy with the injury he had, the amount of time he’d been away from GAA.

“So maybe he should have been brought in with us but let play away with the club every weekend because the one thing you are always lacking when you’re away from the game a while is the basic skills, the speed of thought and his instincts would have changed too from playing a different game. But that’s hindsight and hindsight is a fine thing, saying you should have done this or that.”

Walsh has been various things to Kerry football. Only time will tell if his third coming will be a successful one.