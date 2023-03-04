From flashpoints and red cards to losing double-digit leads, Tyrone trips not straightforward for Kerry

Kerry sharpshooter David Clifford reacts with disbelief as referee Fergal Kelly shows him the red card, following two yellows, during the league clash with Tyrone in Edendork back in 2020

Their steady decline since claiming the 2021 All-Ireland title has been alarming, to say the least, but the fact remains in the three league campaigns before this year, Tyrone were the only team to beat Kerry.

Defeats for Kerry in recent weeks to Donegal on the opening weekend and Mayo in the third round have devalued that standing a little.

But still, as Kerry were winning three successive league titles (joint winners with Dublin in 2021 at the end of a Covid-shortened competition that didn’t have a final) between 2020 and 2022, Tyrone were the only team to really hold them in check, though, Dublin did manage a couple of draws in that time too.

Even last year, it was the Kingdom’s only blemish, a two-point home defeat, albeit in the last round of regulation games when Kerry’s final berth was already secured.

But in a year when they took far too many backwards steps, it was the one bit of progress for Tyrone, exorcising the ghost of their six-goal hammering in a Killarney league semi-final almost nine months earlier.

That return will be of some reassurance as Tyrone welcome Kerry for a trip that hasn’t always been the most comfortable experience for teams from the Kingdom over the last two decades.

Even now, with Tyrone propping up Division 1 and requiring something from the game to spark their season, that sense of jeopardy will still be prevalent.

The enmity between the counties, a more modern phenomenon, has been stoked by those trio of Croke Park championship games in the noughties that Tyrone won and has seeped into the numerous intermediate and junior club games played out between representatives of both counties. But routine league games like tomorrow, especially when Tyrone have been hosts, have always had the capacity to spark.

From flashpoints that resulted in dismissals and suspensions to losing double-digit leads and being hit with late goals, mid-Ulster visits have invariably had twists and turns for Kerry.

None more so than three years ago when the game was switched out of Omagh, where the Healy Park pitch was declared unplayable, to Edendork, and David Clifford picked up his only red card as a Kerry player for two yellow-card offences.

The second of those cards came at a crucial time, with Kerry trailing by two points. After winning a rather ‘soft’ free out near the sideline, Clifford headed goalward but then tangled with Tyrone substitute Ben McDonnell, just on the field.

The match officials deliberated, took a ‘one of them, two of them’ approach and removed Clifford when, clearly, he hadn’t been the instigator.

It inevitably led to calls for greater vigilance and protection in these situations for the game’s rising star, who has since sharpened his own coping mechanisms.

However, there is irony in that his next red card (again for two yellows) also came against Tyrone opponents, Stewartstown, in the recent All-Ireland junior club football final as Clifford’s club Fossa were crowned champions and six saw red, including older brother Paudie who picked up a ‘club-only’ ban which has since elapsed.

Jack O’Connor’s first Omagh visit came in 2004, months after that infamous All-Ireland semi-final many view now as a fork in the road for Gaelic football.

Once more, there was hostility with future Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice sent off, along with Stephen O’Neill, whose tackle had triggered an altercation involving between 10 and 12 players in a game that yielded nine yellow cards, six to the home side.

Kerry lost again in 2006, O’Connor’s next visit, but enjoyed his first win in Tyrone on his return in 2009 when again there was bad blood, especially at the final whistle when Marc Ó Sé and Ryan McMenamin clashed and others became involved as tempers flared.

There had been an earlier incident involving McMenamin on Paul Galvin earning a retrospective six-week ban for the Tyrone defender and a subsequent confession that he’d have to refrain from such misdemeanours.

“It’s a high-charged situation, which we wouldn’t want to see developing at all. I think it is unnecessary and it doesn’t look good,” acknowledged then Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

O’Connor captured some of the atmosphere from that day when reflecting on some of the decisions taken by referee Jimmy White and his team.

“I have no problem with the yellow cards, but I think the crowd was baying for a bit of blood. I think it influenced the man,” he suggested.

Kerry won the game by three points, having led by 12 at one stage, and 13 months later, they were caught at the same venue by a late Colm Cavanagh goal – Tyrone’s Cathal McCarron and Kerry’s Aidan O’Mahony were sent off that night. But that still wasn’t enough to steer Tyrone clear of the drop on the final day.

Kerry again had a 12-point lead pared back to one in 2013, Fitzmaurice’s first game in charge, while a 1-14 to 0-17 draw was enough to keep Kerry in the top flight for another year as Tyrone made the drop in 2015.

Tyrone backs are to the wall again, but in a tight division, this is a game Kerry will have their sights on winning to ease their stress on the run-in.

Kerry certainly brought more order to their game against Armagh in Tralee last Saturday night, and in Stefan Okunbor, it looks like they have a player who will provide something different to 2022.

Okunbor spent much of last year on the sidelines catching up after an early-season shoulder injury which eventually required surgery. But with that behind him, he is making gains and his shadowing of Rian O’Neill, who was operating between full-forward and midfield, gives Kerry’s defensive strategy another dimension.

David and Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea are all part of the team named last night for a trip behind enemy lines that has rarely been straightforward.