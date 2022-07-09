From Dublin to Westmeath, Jack Smith has travelled down two sides of the same road

Sometimes when you’re conducting an interview, you ask a question even though you already know the answer.

It’s not so much that it’s an obvious answer or a stupid question, it’s that the question has already been asked before and the answer has already been broadcast and written over and over and over again. You ask it anyway.

Why?

I don’t know, maybe it’s a comfort thing. You’ve read the answer in black and white so you know the question will at least get your subject talking - they’ve had the practice after all. And maybe there’s such a thing as beats to these interviews, notes you both know you can hit, and maybe that helps with the rhythm of the whole thing.

You see, for anyone who’s been playing at this level of Gaelic football for a sustained period of time, their story is probably already out there. The beats have already been hit on multiple occasions but these guys are generally sound so they’ll hit the beats again for you if you ask. I mean, why would they object to telling a story everyone already knows, safe in the knowledge that their interview won’t be the one that leads to the next media ban?

Depending on the journalist, the brief, or who you’re writing for, you might approach these beats differently.

If we all know the story, we’re all confronted with the same options when interviewing a footballer. We either go back over old ground or we try to add to the story and find something different. Or… or we go for secret option number 3.

Secret option number 3 is hitting the same beats again but maybe you could hit them better, because it’s you. In truth, we all at some point like to take a stab at secret option number 3.

Jack Smith’s beats go a little something like this. Son of Westmeath footballer and Mullingar Shamrocks legend Peter Smith. Under-21 All-Ireland winner with Dublin. Part of Jim Gavin’s senior squad. Westmeath footballer since the start of 2019. Tailteann Cup final 2022.

Expand Close Jack Smith pictured with the Leinster and All-Ireland Under-21 Cups during his Dublin days. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Smith pictured with the Leinster and All-Ireland Under-21 Cups during his Dublin days. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

But Jack Smith is also a Skerries Harps stalwart and his rise to inter-county football comes with the territory of All-Ireland winning captain and former team mate Bryan Cullen. That’s a strong beat to hit in fairness because Cullen’s influence on both Skerries and Dublin is the stuff of legend now but Smith’s admiration and gratitude for the man who climbed the Hogan Stand steps in 2011 is well documented already.

So maybe, just maybe, I could get something different on the subject?

I have, after all, had the privilege of sharing a changing room with both men and we all know how easy it is for a county player’s interviews to become light-hearted fodder on a club training ground. Surely to God then, Smith is fed up being asked about Cullen now, if for nothing else than to spare him some rounds when the ribbings are being doled out.

“Oh, Jesus, no, I don’t mind talking about Bryan at all! Are you serious?” Maybe secret option number 3 isn’t for me.

“Look at what he’s done. He achieved so much and he’s done so much for Skerries Harps as well, he really has. He brought that team on so much and it’s brilliant to be able to talk to him about football, or you could ask his advice about anything.

“I wouldn’t mind bigging up Bryan any day of the week. And he’ll only be delighted to hear that, I’m sure.”

Jack Smith was a teenager in 2011 when he played alongside Cullen en route to an intermediate football championship. The following summer, he had his own success with the county, lifting the All-Ireland under-21 title for Dublin beside another club mate, Harry Dawson.

That was the start of it for Smith who was always a talented footballer and a tenacious defender at underage level, but hadn’t developed physically enough in time for the county minor squads.

Nowadays, his footballing arsenal is stacked. He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s skilful, he can leap high into the air and he has great hands. Smith dominates games from half back and sometimes half forward but, despite being deployed all over the pitch for Westmeath over the last four seasons, he’s made the number 2 shirt his own, following the long list of talented wing backs shackled in the corner.

“I don’t mind it,” he insists. “I’m well used to it now, unfortunately! As the levels go up, corner back seems to suit me a little bit better.”

Conan Doherty: “You made the big mistake though and played well at corner back. The very moment you got put there, you should’ve taken an absolute roasting and no-one would’ve held it against you. They wouldn’t just said, ‘ah, he’s not a corner back, don’t worry about it, we’ll play him somewhere else.’”

Jack Smith: “I know, It would’ve been a lot easier. But I think I would’ve been sitting on the bench if I didn’t make corner back, Conán! I would’ve been in big trouble. There are players a lot better than me out the pitch.”

CD: “I know this isn’t the same standard but I remember playing an in-house game and you were full forward and I thought, ‘f**k, why have we not been playing this boy full forward?’”

JS: “Don’t worry, that was tried before!”

CD: “Was it?”

JS: “I was always a back and a back only all through underage but I think about five seasons ago, Terry [McGinnis] got a bright idea there that I was going to be a corner forward for him and he played me there for about half a season. Then he realised it wasn’t going to work so I went back to where I belong.”

Even if Smith can joke about his limitations and he laughs about feeling like he’s still too small all these years later, there’s a reason Jim Gavin brought him into the Dublin senior panel on different occasions.

He has four good years under his belt with Westmeath but that might have been even more if it wasn’t for Gavin’s intervention. Three seasons previous, before Jack Cooney was in charge and after a stint in the capital squad, the Lake County had invited Smith down and he looked set to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“But on my way home from that conversation, I got a call from Jim [Gavin] asking me to go in with the Dublin team again,” Smith explains.

“It was actually a really hard decision and I ended up deciding that I would give it another go with Dublin so I went back in for another year with Jim and I didn’t get through the league and two or three years later, I got another call from Westmeath and I was absolutely delighted I did.”

This time, Jack Cooney made the trip down to Skerries, so Smith gladly met him and brought the manager out for coffee in north county Dublin.

“It wasn’t even a nice coffee I gave him. It was shocking, now that I think about it!

“But we had a good chat and he was just telling me the plans and what he wanted to do and I was very interested – he really wanted to develop the team and grow the team and I think he has since I’ve been there, it has gotten better and better.”

Smith is a permanent fixture of the side’s defence under Cooney and the journey down the M50 and out the N4 is a familiar one now, made easier with Westmeath team mates Kevin Maguire and old DCU friend Killian Daly sharing the journey from Dublin.

On the pitch, off the pitch, he’s part of that squad’s furniture now, even if his specific piece was imported from down the road.

“Jimmy Dolan would always let you know every now and again that you’re a Dub,” Smith laughs. “But that’s a different story!

“Most of the time, I’ll swallow it. Every now and again, I’ll bite back and I’ll tell them how proud I am to be a Dub.

“But the lads were absolute gents, to be honest with you. They were so sound. They welcomed me in with open arms and once they were happy that I was committing to it and I was giving it my all, there were no issues at all. I’ve genuinely loved every minute of it.”

Smith is the oldest of three talented brothers that line that Skerries team with distinction. Eoin Smith glides up the pitch like Jack does, he’s a proper leader, and when he’s hitting you with a tackle, you’d nearly want to throw the ball away just to get him out of your sight. Stephen Smith is a blockbuster inside forward with a sidestep that should be bordering on illegal, and he actually scored 2-4 from play for Dublin at the end of 2018 when he was picked against the Underdogs.

On Saturday though, all of Peter Smith’s family will be Westmeath as Jack takes to Croke Park for what will be his fourth time, this time for an All-Ireland final. 18 years after the Smith brothers celebrated as children in the changing rooms with that historic 2004 Leinster-winning team, Jack Smith will be vying to bring another championship title to Westmeath and add another beat to his own story.

From wing back to corner back, from the off-duty physio taping up club mates before games to the first ever Tailteann Cup final, from Dublin to Westmeath, things have changed on Smith’s journey but they’re all still so familiar.

In different shirts, or different teams, lining out with his brothers or not, Smith is just playing the same game. He’s still trying to win. He’s still the same good man who watches out for team mates. He’s still bred in GAA.

And through it all, the one constant passed down in the family remains.

“All three of us, we always just loved playing.”

The rest of it takes care of itself.