From Dubai to Tralee: Jack’s Savage’s road towards Munster glory

There was a quick realisation of what Jack Savage had left behind him in the sweltering heat of Dubai once the wheels hit the tarmac in Dublin Airport on Wednesday night.

There are few greetings like an Irish one and the shorts which he has become accustomed to when basking in temperatures of 30° and higher over the past few months were swiftly replaced by something more practical as soon as he touched down.

“I wasn’t long changing, thank God. The weather is fe***** cold alright, it’s Baltic,” Savage laughs having arrived home in Tralee at the stroke of midnight with a fellow Kerins O’Rahillys clubman waiting for him and team-mate Cormac Coffey in the capital.

It may be cold, but the pair have a good reason to be making the 7,970km-trip home with the Strand Road club embarking on an unlikely Munster run despite failing to win a Kerry SFC game this season.

The unique Kingdom club structures means that the winners of the club championship – a separate competition to the county championship which was won by East Kerry – represent the green and gold at provincial level if a divisional side lifts the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

Having returned home from the United Arab Emirates to help edge out Templenoe in the club final, Savage headed back to sunnier pastures but O’Rahillys was always front and centre in his mind and he has kept things ticking over nicely.

Training and playing games alongside the likes of former Dublin panellist Eric Lowndes and ex-Tipperary footballer Peter Acheson with Jumeriah Gaels – who are sponsored by none other than Kerrygold – kept the eye in and the fitness up.

Nine-a-side games with seven minutes in each half – including tournaments in Bahrain and Sharjah (which they won) – saw Savage easily blend into his new surroundings while he also spent plenty of time over there sampling life as a PE teacher.

Savage added a degree in Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences from MTU Tralee to his recent All-Ireland SFC medal with Kerry before jetting off to Dubai where he would join up with his girlfriend Sinéad Clifford – no relation to the Fossa football superstars of the same surname.

​WhatsApp has allowed ease of communication with O’Rahillys manager William Harmon so that he could replicate what his club-mates were doing from afar and he didn’t miss a beat at centre-forward in their epic Munster semi-final victory over Éire Óg, Ennis a fortnight ago.

Star man David Moran may have been dismissed in the first half but Kerins O’Rahillys dug deep from then on with Savage, Coffey and Gavin O’Brien – who is also commuting home from New York for club duty – amazingly accounting for 0-7 of their 1-9 tally as they held on at the death.

“I flew back to Dubai on the Monday evening after the game,” Savage says. “It’s hard going over and back, but we try to make it as efficient as we can. We were over and back a few times and I’m back home now for good.”

Some might see it as a big sacrifice to go to those lengths to play for your club, but Savage knows that such opportunities don’t come around often given that the Tralee side haven’t made it to this stage in 13 years.

“You just don’t know when, or if, it will happen again,” the 27-year-old says. “You have to go back to 2009 for our last Munster final and there aren’t too many lads still around from that, maybe only Dave Moran, Ross O’Callaghan and Barry John Keane.

“They were the only lads that were playing at the time, Tommy Walsh was gone to Aussie rules so these chances don’t come around too often.”

He has swapped the sight of the Burj Khalifa, a Dubai skyscraper renowned as the world’s tallest building, for the big ball back home and repaying his club is all that’s on his mind ahead of today’s provincial decider against Limerick champions Newcastle West, who are surprise packets at this stage like themselves.

“We’ve been lucky to get over and back, we’re really grateful that the club gave us the opportunity to do that. Hopefully we can repay the club for what they’ve done for us and hopefully we can get over the line.

“We come back and we try and do our best for the club because they’re putting us in a position to do so and they’re helping us out massively. They’re sorting everything and they’ve been very good looking after us. We try to come back and pay them back with our performances.”

Savage can thank a blood injury to Paudie Clifford for helping him see precious game-time – even if it was only three minutes – in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final victory over Galway but all thoughts of rejoining Jack O’Connor’s county squad will wait until after today, and hopefully beyond that.

As well as being greeted by snow upon his return in Kerry, Savage also witnessed a town decked in blue and white dreaming of Munster club glory and an early Christmas present that no money could ever buy.

“That’s the biggest driving force,” Savage says about his history-laden club which has produced Kerry legends like Dan O’Keeffe and Seán Walsh. “I’ve my own family here and my father (Ken) played in the last championship-winning team in 2002.

“We’re kind of born and bred through it and it was always something you want to emulate doing, doing something for your club and winning top honours.

“We’re in a privileged position, a lot of fellas would bite your hand off to be in a Munster final and we’re hoping to make the most of it. We have confidence in our own ability, but it’s about showing up now on the day and getting a performance.”

You won’t have to look too hard to recognise Savage as a golden-brown tan crafted in Asia stands out among the many milk-bottle legs around him – aside from Coffey – while his skills with ball in hand do likewise.

His performance as the puppet master at No 11 will be crucial but with Limerick stars like Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan in the opposite corner, victory is anything but a formality after the Treaty kingpins took down Clonmel Commercials.

“We’re under no illusions whatsoever. Newcastle West are a very good team who beat a brilliant side in Clonmel two weeks ago. We’re confident, but we know what’s ahead of us. It’ll be a battle but hopefully we’ll be on the right side of it,” he says.

O’Rahillys, who are known locally as ‘The Narries’ because their main club pitch was built where the old town dump formerly resided and a narrie picker is one who picks through rubbish, are keen to make the most of the opportunity before them.

They have thrown absolutely everything at it with Savage and Co travelling the length and breadth of the world to be with them and the Narries may have silverware to pick up come this afternoon.