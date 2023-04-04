From Division 1 to 4: The players our men believe deserve their spots on the teams of the football league

Our writers Colm Keys, Conor McKeon and Donnchadh Boyle run the rule over football’s spring fare, giving their assessment on the top performers in each division who made their mark in each slot.

Division 1

It is a measure of Connacht’s dominance in the NFL Division 1 league this spring that 80pc of the team is sourced from the west.

Mayo, the front-runners from early on, dominate with Colm Reape’s performance in the league final on Sunday ensuring his inclusion ahead of Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty.

Similarly, Jack Coyne’s forceful display pushes him in too.

Galway’s Seán Kelly may well be the player of the league, his defending and turbo-charged counter-attacking such a strength for Galway now. Beside him, Tom O’Sullivan’s seven points for Kerry from left corner-back have a special trademark attached to them.

Brian Stack picked up some of Roscommon’s most difficult man-marking tasks, including David Clifford in Tralee, while John Daly built on his fine 2022 championship, embellishing his reputation as the best defensive distributor around.

Jarlath Óg Burns switched between half-back and midfield, but there was always an energy about what he did down the left flank, especially his late cameo against Donegal.

Both Paul Conroy and Diarmuid O’Connor had better games than Sunday’s league final, but by then, both had done enough, ahead of Tyrone’s Conn Kilpatrick. O’Connor has been revitalised in the campaign, while Conroy scored 1-10.

Matthew Tierney had a disappointing final but had been such an influence up to then with 3-14 scored and was outstanding against Tyrone, a game Galway had to win.

Expand Close Division 1 team of the league / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Division 1 team of the league

For distribution, Darragh Canavan stood out. Those popped passes inside to Darren McCurry were a real feature of their revival in the second half of the league,

Mayo’s Jack Carney had a big campaign, another positive development under Kevin McStay, a ‘head-up’ player with great distribution.

Ben O’Carroll was the find of the season for Roscommon and perhaps even the whole division. He scored 1-11 and was very effective in their three successive wins at the start.

He troubled Tyrone’s Pádraig Hampsey, turned the game against Galway, scored 0-2 against Armagh and was fouled for the penalty and while he dipped against Mayo, he finished strong against Donegal.

Aidan O’Shea is another regenerated Mayo player, while Ryan O’Donoghue took his tally to 2-30 on Sunday, his goal against Kerry a real highlight.

Division 2

Their dominance in the division made the cases of a dozen Dublin and Derry players impossible to ignore. They were that far ahead of the rest, even if Louth and Cork competed well against Derry and Kildare, and Clare were within a point of Dublin.

Derry made their home venues, Owenbeg and Celtic Park, fortresses, conceding just 1-28 in four regulation games there, 3-60 overall, and that meaness is reflected in the choice of three of their defenders.

Conor McCluskey had a hard time tracking Con O’Callaghan in the second half of Sunday’s final, but up to that had been so consistent.

O’Callaghan got less from Chrissy McKaigue in their earlier meeting, something most other attackers who went one-to-one with the veteran defender found.

Davy Byrne was quietly consistent for Dublin, as was John Small, while Lee Gannon got forward to score six points from left half-back. Pádraig McGrogan grew through the campaign.

The choice of goalkeeper is Louth’s James Califf, ahead of Dublin’s David O’Hanlon. Califf helped to transform them once he was introduced for the Meath game, delivering solid kick-outs and a great outfield presence.

Expand Close Division 2 team of the League / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Division 2 team of the League

Brian Fenton and Brendan Rogers were not just the best midfielders in Division 2, they were the best in the league. That’s a claim routinely made about Fenton, but Rogers has powered on since being given permanency there this season.

Tommy Durnin didn’t start any of Louth’s first four games, but such was his impact at midfield off the bench, that he had to be accommodated.

With Fenton and Rogers locked on at midfield, that accommodation comes at right half-forward.

On that line, he is joined by Sean Powter, who hit four of their 14 goals and was always an explosive presence. Derry’s Ethan Doherty took time to get going, but by the Meath game, he was up and running.

O’Callaghan didn’t score in the league final but was so destructive in setting up goal chances and had already bagged 0-17 by then anyway. That’s one less than Cormac Costello’s 1-15, some of which were frees. Shane McGuigan’s 2-42 speaks for itself. A case can be made for Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan, who finished strongly.

Division 3

Few counties can lean on a defensive spine as sturdy and reliable as Cavan demonstrated in their consistency this spring.

In fact, any notional player of the competition award would most likely have two Cavan nominees on the shortlist; Pádraig Faulkner and Dara McVeety, whose return to inter-county football after three years away has been remarkably smooth. Ciarán Brady (left) also deserves a mention. Not far behind was Raymond Galligan, whose poise in goals was complemented by a scoring return of 0-9 (5 ’45, 4f).

Another Cavan man, Paddy Lynch, was eased into the league after a recent injury but then put in the second and third-highest scoring performances in the Division 3 programme; 2-5 against Down and 0-10 versus Offaly, so his claims are difficult to ignore.

One curious statistic is Fermanagh’s concession of 11 goals in their seven league games yet still managing to finish top of the table.

Much of the newfound spark in their attack came in the shape of Ultan Kelm.

Remodelled as an inside forward, having spent his entire football life as a half-back, his 1-3 against Cavan in Breffni Park may rank as the best individual performance of the league.

Some newer names shone also.

Expand Close Division 3 team of the league / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Division 3 team of the league

Odhrán Murdock is eligible for Down’s Under-20s but made a significant impression in Conor Laverty’s first league campaign as manager, scoring 2-4, including two goals from penalties, in his five appearances in midfield.

On a similar theme, Pat Havern wound up as Down’s highest scorer, despite spending significant time out around midfield.

Impressively, Westmeath’s John Heslin finished as Division 3’s top scorer with 3-32. More impressively again, his tally was nine points higher than any other player in the division, despite only playing in six of Westmeath’s games.

Kevin Maguire was another to excel for Dessie Dolan’s men in an up-and-down spring where they failed to match the consistency of the three Ulster teams who finished above them.

Division 4

Heading into the last round of games, half the division was very much in the hunt for the two promotion spots and our Division Four team of the league reflects that spread.

Sligo, Wicklow, Laois and Leitrim were all in shake-up, with Wexford also in with a mathematical chance going into round seven.

Just four points separated the top five sides in the final reckoning, underlining just how competitive the basement division was in 2023.

Expand Close Division 4 team of the League / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Division 4 team of the League

Unsurprisingly, champions Sligo and beaten finalists Wicklow lead the way. The Yeats men won six of seven regular season games and topped that off with a deserved final win on the first anniversary of the tragic passing of Red Óg Murphy.

Nathan Mullen finished the campaign strong, while Luke Towey is finding form after his return from the AFL. Pat Spillane Jnr, Seán Carrabine and the stand-out Niall Murphy complete the Sligo selection.

Goalkeeper Mark Jackson, defenders Malachy Stone and Eoin Murtagh and experienced midfielder Dean Healy are selected for Wicklow, as is highly touted forward Kevin Quinn. Laois missed out down the home straight but have Brian Byrne and Paul Kingston in the side, with Wexford’s defensive rock Paraic Hughes, Leitrim sharpshooter Keith Beirne and Carlow’s Jordan Morrissey rounding out the team.