From a raw deal to red-letter day – Seán Kelly’s final odyssey

Seán Kelly of Galway, left, and Aidan Nugent of Armagh shake hands after they both had been issued with red cards before the start of extra-time in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Looking back at the video of the craziest match of this year’s senior football championship, one of the more fascinating interludes happens when the match isn’t taking place. And we’re not even talking about the Big Melee.

Galway and Armagh are deadlocked after 70 oscillating, bordering on surreal, minutes. Extra-time beckons, but not before World War III erupts – an ugly skirmish that might still have qualified as handbags at dawn but for that eye gouge.

Peace restored, the RTÉ camera focuses on referee David Coldrick in deep conversation with his team of match officials; then Coldrick in discussion with an animated and clearly displeased Pádraic Joyce; then Joyce and selector John Concannon moving over to their team.

The manager passes on a message to Seán Kelly, whose immediate response is one of shock and disbelief. After a quick talk in the huddle, and several consoling pats from his team-mates, the Galway captain puts his hands to his head.

You don’t need a PhD in lip-reading to decipher that the news is not good, and then comes official confirmation as Coldrick flashes a straight red to Kelly and Armagh’s joint-captain, Aidan Nugent.

Here’s the key detail: Kelly had done nothing to warrant such punishment. The video of the brawl merely highlighted his anger at the gouging of Damien Comer and his remonstrations with non-playing Armagh panellist Tiernan Kelly (subsequently suspended for six months). By the end of that week, Kelly’s red had been rescinded.

But in the heat of battle, even as Coldrick ended Kelly’s day, Galway’s full-back was showing the type of leadership that Joyce had identified when giving him the armband back in January. He shook hands with Nugent; he was still offering words of encouragement to colleagues before heading off the pitch.

As former Galway midfielder Seán Ó Domhnaill told the Irish Independent earlier this month: “You could see that guy’s maturity after being sent off for doing nothing. I kind of looked at the Roy Keane and Paul Gascoigne scenarios when they were given yellow cards in the semi-finals of the Champions League and then with England (meaning both would be suspended if their team made the final). Paul Gascoigne crying, where Roy Keane lifted it more.”

Not surprisingly, you won’t hear such lofty comparisons from Kelly. His first thought on getting the bad news? “Obviously, at the start, disappointment,” the 25-year-old says. “These are the games you want to be playing in – an All-Ireland quarter-final, extra-time too.

“It was a tough battle. Once you get that word, it is not going to change. You just try to encourage the lads . . . so I tried not to let it affect them either, just get them ready for extra-time. The next play really.

“Obviously it was sad to see what went on at the end of full-time. There was just so much emotion in the game, it was a major battle.”

What did the referee say?

“At the time he was just like we were an instigator to the melee,” Kelly explains. “Obviously that changed then, it got overturned. There was just so much going on, it is tough for a referee to pick someone.

“It is not what you want to see in our game . . . it was a tough choice for him, but he had to pick someone. I got the short straw, you could say.” As for the theory that both men were singled out because of their captaincy roles, this “wasn’t said on the day”.

Kelly has one final interesting point on the saga. In normal circumstances, to concede a six-point lead in stoppage-time could have proven deeply damaging to team morale, but the Moycullen clubman says: “Going in (to the dressing-room) that melee nearly got us going again, you could say. There was disappointment, but it kick-started us again.”

The rest – extra-time and penalties, then a decisive semi-final victory over Derry – has transformed Galway’s year from good to potentially great. But genuine history, of the type created in ’98 and ’01, will only materialise if the Tribesmen can seal the underdog deal against Kerry in Sunday’s final.

With that erroneous red scrubbed from the record, it has been the near-perfect year for Kelly between winning the Sigerson Cup with NUIG (alongside younger brothers and fellow Galway panellists Eoghan and Paul), winning the FBD League with Galway, earning promotion to Division 1 and conquering Connacht.

Yet the biggest challenge now awaits, collectively and individually too, with Kelly a live contender to track David Clifford.

He didn’t start when Galway last faced Kerry, in Tralee 14 months ago, and suffered a 22-point meltdown. Kerry were already ten clear at half-time while Clifford shot 3-6 in just 51 minutes on the pitch.

“I was just back from injury, but I came on in the second half. There wasn’t much to play for in the end,” Kelly recounts. “Obviously it was a disappointing result, but we won’t let it affect us. It’s a new game completely the next day.

“In fairness I don’t think any team wants to go through defeats like that. It is not a fun journey home,” he adds. “But if it happens, it happens. It is probably a great sign for a team the way we reacted.

“In fairness, we had belief and confidence, me personally in our team. Pádraic has tried to instil it since he has come in that we should be fighting for All-Irelands. Thankfully now this year we have kicked on an extra step and we are in one – we are just looking forward to it now.”