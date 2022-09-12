Fresh injury blow for Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor

CILLIAN O’CONNOR has suffered a fresh injury setback playing for Ballintubber in the Mayo SFC over the weekend.

Gaelic football’s all-time record championship scorer has been bedevilled by serious injury problems in recent seasons - and he is now hoping he avoid another lengthy lay-off after sustaining damage to his knee on Saturday.

Contacted by Independent.ie this evening, a club spokesperson said they had no news on the extent of the injury but their player would be going for a scan this week.

New Mayo boss Kevin McStay has yet to bring together a squad for next season, but he is sure to be asked for an injury update when he meets the media for the first time at a Castlebar briefing tomorrow evening.

It’s understood that O’Connor, 30, picked up the knock just six minutes into Ballintubber’s SFC group clash away to Westport. He played on until half-time but failed to reappear for the second half.

There is understandable concern in Mayo over his latest injury, especially given his previous history of knee trouble – he had surgery in late 2018 and was initially expected to return during the 2019 league, but didn’t make it back onto the Mayo team until their qualifier victory over Galway the following July.

O’Connor recovered sufficiently to become the top SFC scorer in history, against Kerry in the Super 8s that same month.

He subsequently enjoyed arguably his finest season after the first Covid lockdown, inspiring Mayo to reach the 2020 All-Ireland final with a record 4-9 haul against Tipperary in a semi-final scorefest that December.

Despite another painful final defeat to the Dubs, O’Connor earned a second All-Star – and he was again in flying form before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Clare in June of last year. Surgery ruled him out of the entire championship, and he only returned as a sub during Mayo’s NFL Division 1 final defeat to Kerry last April. He featured as a starter in all four championship outings last summer.



