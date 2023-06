Frank Roche: Two years on from the semi-final madness, is Dessie Farrell’s Dublin empire set to strike back?

In one unravelling hour, the Dubs turned from champs into chumps. Now Farrell’s old guard returns, seeking to banish their Mayo demons

Pádraig O'Hora will be pushing for a start against Dublin having missed out against Galway last day out. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Yesterday at 14:29