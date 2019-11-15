Frank Roche: 'The irony is that, once upon a time, Dublin displayed similar off-the-field traits to Mayo'

"It's no fault of the volunteers," he begins, "but the old business model ... of the biscuit tin is gone out the window."

For the past few months, Mayo County Board and an overseas supporters' group, led by millionaire Tim O'Leary, have been at loggerheads. Some €250,000 has been held back by the latter in a row over governance that has spiralled into a PR disaster.

The irony is that, once upon a time, Dublin displayed similar off-the-field traits to Mayo.

There were high-profile embarrassments such as when Tom Carr was ousted on the 'night of the long knives' back in 2001, banished on the casting vote of then county board chairman, the late John Bailey. After the reign of Tommy Lyons unravelled, you had the aborted coronation of Brian Mullins.

Nowadays, Dublin's affairs are conducted in a much more business-like fashion. Major leaks are rare; managerial appointments are presented as a fait accompli. Sponsorship flows in numbers unlike anything you'll see elsewhere. Under the leadership of long-time CEO John Costello, Dublin are a smooth-running machine - off the pitch as well as on it.

The Blue Wave, their strategic plan launched in 2011, has pointed the way to total football (if not hurling) domination.

True, even without all these bricks in place, the team of Cluxton, McCarthy, Fenton et al would surely still thrive. But having everything right off the pitch has made it far easier.

Mick O'Keeffe played with Dublin back in the day when many of those bricks were missing. Today, in his role as CEO of Teneo Ireland, he has seen close up the changing dynamic between business and sport.

"Proper governance and structures and a high-performing county board will not alone win you an All-Ireland," O'Keeffe says. "However, it's difficult to see a team winning an All-Ireland without all the proper structures behind them.

"There might be a time when a team comes out of the blue," he adds. "But, over a period of time, the counties that are really well organised - the Kerrys, Kilkennys, Dublins and even Tyrone to an extent - they're the ones competing at the highest level. Why? Because they've got their club fixtures half in order, their underage structures right, they've high-performing county boards, money coming in, they have a plan, and they also have tradition and heritage."

On a macro level, O'Keeffe points out that "people are now looking at sport as a big business. Sport has moved from the back page to the front page, because people want to see transparency, proper governance, they want to trust the sports organisations."

There are so many claims, counter-claims and grey areas in the divisive dispute between the Mayo GAA International Supporters' Foundation and the Mayo GAA executive that, at times, you might struggle to figure out how to apportion the blame.

But the bigger picture behind all this unrest in the west is that the fiasco is entirely of Mayo's own making. A pot of gold was dangled in front of a debt-laden county board… and somehow it developed into the biggest own goal you could imagine.

It's the latest Mayo crisis during a decade which saw the county go so close to bridging the gap to their last Sam Maguire Cup success in 1951.

Indeed, it could be argued that those previous spats haven't actually impacted. There was the strategic action plan of 2011, largely ignored as the county board opted for its own revised blueprint.

There was the shambolic handling of the appointments process in 2014 when Kevin McStay applied for the managerial vacancy. A year later you had the player heave against joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly - and, more recently, the behind-the-scenes friction that convinced Stephen Rochford to stand down in August 2018.

And now this: emergency meetings, media bans, email leaks and ill-judged musical in-jokes over the Castlebar PA.

How damaging could all of this prove?

"There's a big responsibility and a job of management to actually keep the players insulated from it," says Martin Carney, the former Mayo player turned analyst. "Ultimately, if they get absorbed in the ins and outs of the mess that Mayo are in off the field, then it could have a negative impact on them."

Beyond that is the monetary fallout.

"I believe myself it will discourage other sponsors from wanting to get involved with 'Brand Mayo' - and that is the danger coming out of all of this," Carney warns.

This is especially the case when monthly repayments on MacHale Park are in the region of €30,000.

"It's absolutely crippling to the county because we need more coaches on the ground, in clubs and schools," says one former Mayo star, who declined to be named. "Even the renegotiation of that debt needs to be factored into a commercial strategy."

This player cites academic studies showing the links between off-field and on-field progression. "It's more and more important, and nowhere more so than in Mayo. Ten or 15 of the current squad are in Mayo. If you are trying to maximise potential, that is not a good use of that," he points out.

Put it this way: would Jim Gavin allow five of his squad live in Mayo?

Yet this same player is guardedly optimistic that, after a little more blood-letting, the current controversy will calm down. Key executive positions are up for grabs at annual convention next month, including the chair and treasurer roles.

"Do they want change or more of the same?" he asks. "We keep making the same mistakes in Croke Park; we don't seem to learn our lessons as quickly as the likes of Dublin and Kerry."

This time, however, he believes Mayo will emerge with a better commercial model.

And if they do?

"The Mayo diaspora is phenomenal ... we have never tapped into that in a significant way," he points out. "If Mayo tap into that, it will be scary what they can achieve off the field, and on the field as a result of that."

