Frank Roche: 'Jim Gavin's departure is a game-changer for the handful of pretenders to Dublin's throne'

Even as Dublin players and supporters were submerged by the initial shock, the ripple effect was spreading far and wide – towards Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal across the western seaboard, and inland as far as Tyrone.

This is a monumental blow to GAA in the capital, placing a giant question mark over the quest for six-in-a-row where previously none existed.

It is also a potential game-changer for the handful of potential pretenders to Dublin’s throne. Kerry may have already sensed that their time was coming – now they will embark on the 2020 season with a more sprightly and confident pep in their step.

Mayo were doubtless wondering if they’d ever beat a Gavin-coached team? They had beaten Pat Gilroy’s All-Ireland holders twice in 2012, in league and championship; but had lost and drawn and lost again in multiple showdowns over the past seven seasons.

Now we know, for sure, that Mayo won’t ever have his number … but could that tantalising breakthrough against the Dubs happen on his successor’s watch?

These very thoughts are sure to be filtering through every seriously ambitious inter-county dressing-room this weekend.

It would be premature, bordering on foolhardy, to suggest that Andy McEntee’s Meath or a Kildare squad now under Jack O’Connor’s command will suddenly close the Grand Canyon that has rendered the Leinster SFC a competitive non-event for most of this decade.

GAA Newsletter

Jack O'Connor poses for a portrait during his unveiling as the new Kildare Football Manager. Photo: Sportsfile

But they mightn’t be so scared, or even demoralised, at the prospect of facing Dublin in this new world order.

For all that, the holders will remain not just the team to beat but a very difficult one to defeat too. Dessie Farrell is the early frontrunner and would appear the logical choice, not just because of his All-Ireland winning track record at minor and U21 level, but also because he has worked so closely with many of the key players who will propel Dublin’s ongoing quest for domination.

But having just committed to stay on as Na Fianna manager, will Farrell view this is the right time to take on the ultimate challenge – some would call it a poisoned chalice – of trying to keep Dublin at the level they have been?

We all know that Gavin has been blessed with a special generation of footballers, a compelling blend of youthful brilliance and seen-it-all experience.

But the manager’s trick was to build on the culture introduced so successfully by Gilroy, to expand on the team’s style and substance, to make the quest for victory in every single match the only thing that mattered.

Dessie Farrell will be favourite to replace Jim Gavin as Dublin manager. Photo: SPORTSFILE

Thus, they became not just a team that morphed into multiple league winners in a county that hadn’t tasted spring glory since Gavin’s own playing youth, two decades previously.

Moreover, where he had inherited a team capable of lifting Sam Maguire, he turned them into a force of nature possessing the hunger and drive, the attitude and aptitude, to never tire of winning it.

Will that all change with his seemingly abrupt exit? Not necessarily. But it makes the challenge all the more onerous for the players he has left behind – and for the man who will replace him.

The first question pertains to the squad. Already we have seen Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara announce their entirely expected retirements.

The silence of the past few weeks left you wonder if any more would follow, although it wouldn’t have been a surprise if a few more veterans who were on the 2019 fringes called time either side of Christmas.

Now, though, there is bound to be renewed speculation about the biggest player of all.

Stephen Cluxton has been pivotal to Gavin’s glory, glory reign. There has always been talk – albeit mere speculation not necessarily predicated on any insider knowledge – that when the sideline commander walked, his captain and goalkeeper would follow.

So, what happens now?

Cluxton, we should not forget, turns 38 on December 17. Clearly, as the newly-crowned Footballer of the Year, someone still at the peak of his powers, he is more than good enough to carry on.

Stephen Cluxton

But will he want to embark on another Dublin chapter under a different manager?

Four weeks ago, on the day he was revealed as Footballer of the Year, Cluxton had this to say about his future: “There's still two months to go before I'll maybe ask myself that question.

"It will probably be in January. I'll obviously have to talk to Jim (Gavin) and see what part he wants me to play next year.

"He might not want me around and that would be completely fine with me. If he feels that the other two goalkeepers are ready, then I'm absolutely ready to step away.

"If he thinks I have something more to offer, then I would probably need to have a good think about it because it's not easy just to continue going. So, I probably won't be asking myself that question until January," he concluded.

With today’s shock news, it would be a surprise if that question isn’t already bubbling away in Cluxton’s head. And if not the leader of this group, several of his battle-hardened (and in some cases battle-scarred) colleagues are sure to be pondering their next move.

Will Cian O’Sullivan drag his hamstrings through another arduous campaign? Will his fellow Crokes man, Rory O’Carroll, wish to continue his second coming after a difficult comeback campaign? Will another back-up defender, Darren Daly, see this is the obvious time to exit?

Dublin's Brian Howard, with Michael Darragh Macauley alongside, with the Delaney Cup after the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

What of Michael Darragh Macauley, now 33, who didn’t start the All-Ireland replay, and who is currently operating as an impact sub for Leinster club contenders Ballyboden because of a niggling groin problem?

Will Diarmuid Connolly, 32, carry on after his latest comeback from what many presumed was definitive retirement?

Several more thirtysomething stalwarts are in the autumn of their careers; for them, there is a very different dynamic involved in committing to one more year under the same manager, and signing up for a new one.

In the immediate wake of their replay triumph over Kerry in mid-September, the mood music surrounding Dublin’s on-field celebrations and Gavin’s unusually candid press conference fueled the impression of a manager contemplating the end.

Yet, in recent weeks, that impression had faded. The county board hierarchy had heard nothing to suggest he was going. He appeared to be laying the groundwork for next year’s Allianz League and looking forward to their big opening night, back in Croke Park against Kerry, on the last Saturday in January.

Not anymore. Now everyone else will be looking forward to that night, seeking early hints that, with the departure of their leader, Dublin’s invincible era is over.

Online Editors