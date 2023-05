Return of the Three Prodigals – Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton – one of few positives

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton comes to claim the ball during the Leinster SFC semi-final against Kildare at Croke Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Jack McCaffrey gave a reminder on the double, last Sunday, why he was so badly missed these past few seasons. Not just for what he delivers to the Dublin cause but also what he offers to the public.