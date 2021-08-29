| 14.8°C Dublin

Frank Burns’ early marker set the tone and both teams got what they deserved in the end

Dick Clerkin

Frank Burns set the tone for a high-intensity Tyrone performance. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

In the first minute of Saturday’s frantic All-Ireland semi-final, Tyrone’s Frank Burns put Kerry’s Dara Moynihan over the Hogan Stand sideline with a perfectly timed shoulder. As the late Páidí Ó Sé would have eloquently put it, ‘he was f***** over the line like a loaf of bread’.

A minute later, Burns thundered another of his best into Jack Barry. Burns’ statement of intent was significant. For starters, he was one of the Tyrone players most heavily impacted by the Covid outbreak, having sat out their Ulster final victory.

Secondly, it set the tone for Tyrone’s intensity, which they wouldn’t let drop for the remaining 90 minutes of absorbing action.

