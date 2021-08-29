In the first minute of Saturday’s frantic All-Ireland semi-final, Tyrone’s Frank Burns put Kerry’s Dara Moynihan over the Hogan Stand sideline with a perfectly timed shoulder. As the late Páidí Ó Sé would have eloquently put it, ‘he was f***** over the line like a loaf of bread’.

A minute later, Burns thundered another of his best into Jack Barry. Burns’ statement of intent was significant. For starters, he was one of the Tyrone players most heavily impacted by the Covid outbreak, having sat out their Ulster final victory.

Secondly, it set the tone for Tyrone’s intensity, which they wouldn’t let drop for the remaining 90 minutes of absorbing action.

It was as if Burns was laying down a marker, not just to Kerry, but to the rest of his Tyrone team-mates. With those hits, Burns was telling everyone watching that they were not going to use their disruptive preparations as an excuse to stand off Kerry. Instead, they would draw energy from every tackle and hit and see where it would take them. Very far in the end.

When analysing a game like Saturday’s, it easy to just lean on the ‘what’, and just relay events as they unfolded. I am going to focus on the ‘why’. Firstly, why did Kerry so badly underperform? Irrespective of Tyrone’s heroic efforts, Kerry were a 6/10 on Saturday, when even just a 7/10 would have likely got the job done. Complacency no doubt played its part.

Five weeks of media commentary assuming a Kerry win was a fait accompli will do that to a team. Narratives like ‘Kerry winning the All-Ireland without beating Dublin wouldn’t mean as much’ or ‘Tyrone, are only a shadow of themselves, and are only coming up the road to fulfil the fixture’ or ‘Kerry needed the game to get ready for the All-Ireland’.

All that sort of stuff was doing the rounds and can’t but seep into the psyche of Kerry players and management and allow an element of complacency to set in. A complacency that can then influence decision-making on and off the pitch.

Decisions like starting of Jack Barry in midfield in place of Diarmuid O’Connor, who up until Saturday had started every one of their Munster Championship games.

By comparison, Barry’s only championship action was 15 minutes of junk time against Tipperary in their Munster semi-final.

Barry was one of many Kerry players not at the pace of Saturday’s game and offered little forward impetus around the crucial middle third – an area of the pitch in which Tyrone dictated the terms of engagement.

The question will be asked – did the Kerry management start Barry simply to give him some game time ahead of the final?

O’Connor made a difference when introduced on 55 minutes. By then, however, the terms of engagement were set, with Kerry playing second fiddle in most areas of the pitch.

Also why did Kerry persist with a short kick-out policy? Shane Ryan took the short option all afternoon. While that secured possession, it also ensured slow ball to the forward line, and the unmarkable David Clifford.

Kerry were completely unprepared for the intensity and high press Tyrone would bring, not allowing the Kerry runners gain territory.

Kerry, of their own making, found themselves constipated in possession, when a few direct centres from Ryan could have provided the laxative they so badly needed. It was also the root cause for so few goal chances, as Kerry’s laboured build-ups allowed Tyrone to keep the scoring zone comfortably protected all afternoon.

It was if Kerry thought they would be able to run the ball at ease through a tired Tyrone team. How wrong they were.

While Kerry’s undoing was partly their own fault, Tyrone also needed to deliver a performance beyond themselves to turn the 6/1 pre-match odds in their favour. Hoping Kerry would underperform wouldn’t be enough.

Writing here last week, I suggested that for Tyrone to be any way competitive, whatever energy they had in their legs running out on Croke Park had to be used positively and try keep the scoreboard ticking over.

A strategy of containment would prove futile. And so it played out.

Playing a high defensive line across the middle demonstrated a real statement of intent for Tyrone, albeit a huge gamble.

To effectively commit bodies in this area, the energy levels and sharpness need to be on point; otherwise a team like Kerry can run right through you.

That is why most teams in Tyrone’s situation would have simply played bodies behind the ball, and conceded the middle.

To their enduring credit, Tyrone held firm in this crucial middle third all afternoon.

The markers laid down by Burns in the opening moments were replicated time and time again by his team-mates for the gruelling day that followed.

Even if the impacts on their panel in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s game were, in hindsight, grossly overstated, the approach and attitude of the Tyrone players and management can’t but be admired.

An irreverent, defiant belief, born in the Mickey Harte era and now resurrected under the stewardship of one of his greatest servants, Brian Dooher.

Their only problem is they now face Mayo in the final. A similarly defiant beast who, unlike Kerry, have no fear of the Red and White. Two teams, with all-action styles that have been rewarded by the space and energy of Croke Park for the way they approached their semi-finals.

Only one reward now remains, however, and the final destination is one nobody would have predicted at the beginning of the year.