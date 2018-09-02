Four-in-a-row for ruthless Dublin as Jim Gavin's men see off plucky Tyrone

Dublin have secured a historic fourth All-Ireland football title in a row after seeing off a spirited Tyrone side in the final in Croke Park this afternoon.

The defending champions were overwhelming favourites but their expected procession didn't materialise early on, Tyrone's Mark Bradley and Tiernan McCann with fine points from play to put Mickey Harte's side a remarkable four points ahead after 15 minutes.

Dublin were struggling as Dean Rock and John Small missed straightforward points, Ciaran Kilkenny eventually finding a badly needed score after his side had gone nearly 20 minutes without one.

After that score the tempo of the game utterly changed as Niall Morgan's kickouts started to find blue jerseys, first Paul Mannion won and then superbly converted a penalty, before Niall Scully palmed home after a devastating Con O'Callaghan burst through the Tyrone defence to put Dublin two points in front.

Dublin ultimately lead by seven at the break, and as most of their championship opposition has found this season they only become more dangerous as the game goes on, again the bench making a huge impact in the second period in the form of Cormac Costello and Kevin McManamon.

With ten minutes remaining it looked like Tyrone would need a miracle, and at one stage they threatened to find it as they won a penalty, converted by Peter Harte to cut the gap to five.

The announcement of seven minutes of additional time invigorated the Tyrone support, as did John Small's red card for a second yellow, but the seven minutes came and went and it was the Dublin fans who were in full voice at the death as Jim Gavin's men secured a remarkable fourth All-Ireland crown in as many years.

