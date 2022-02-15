Referee David Gough shows a red card to Kieran McGeary of Tyrone, left, before also issuing red cards to Peter Harte and Michael McKernan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The four Tyrone players sent off in last week's Allianz Division 1 game against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds will have the option of an appeal after the GAA's central hearings committee upheld a proposed one-match ban.

Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were sent off by referee David Gough for contributing to a melée after their involvement in an altercation with Armagh players at the end of the game.

Armagh's Greg McCabe was also sent off by Gough for the same offence and his hearing is due to take place tomorrow.

But after the outcome of the four Tyrone players who had their hearing on Monday night, it remains to be seen if he will press ahead with his hearing.

The four Tyrone players will now miss Sunday's Allianz League game with Kildare unless they proceed with an appeal and are successful.

Appeals are brought based on process and any decision can consequently be brought before a Disputes Resolution Authority panel.

It remains to be seen if Tyrone will pursue the appeal route, though the loss of four key players could influence it after just a draw, against Monaghan, from their opening two games.

With games against Donegal, Kerry, Dublin and Mayo to follow, opportunities to salvage points will decrease if the All-Ireland champions don't get a result on Sunday.

The outcome of the hearing will serve to validate Gough's judgement on the day to act on what he saw, not on what he felt would be the most balanced deliberation.