Four-goal Portarlington too strong for Portlaoise in Laois decider

Just a few months after picking up the 2020 Laois SFC title, Portarlington were crowned champions of the county once again with a convincing win over Portlaoise in O’Moore park.

Last season’s decider was only played in August and here Portarlington left little doubt about their status as top dog in Laois to pick up their 14th title.

Having also picked up the county league title earlier this year, they dominated from pillar to post against a Portlaoise side who had enjoyed a vice-like grip on the county and won 12 of the previous 14 finals.

However, they failed to raise a gallop at all here and had just two points on the board at half time as part of a 30 minutes that also saw them reach double figures for wides. And in truth, they never looked capable of launching the kind of rescue mission required in the second half despite a second half penalty save from Graham Brody.

Portarlington were on top of their game from the off and with Ronan Coffey their architect in chief in the early exchanges, they set about picking off Portlaoise at every opportunity. David Murphy opened the scoring before Coffey followed up. Adam Ryan finished calmly after a brilliant attacking move that had Portlaoise’s defenders grasping at fresh air before Colm Murphy made it 1-3 to no score after just seven minutes.

Portlaoise found a response on ten minutes through Paul Cahillane. However the former Celtic man didn’t remerge after the first water break. And when Jake Foster tapped over a free, it meant five of the starting six Portarlington forwards had scored.

The second quarter went along similar lines. Portarlington absorbed pressure and counter attacked with pace Portlaoise couldn’t live with. And when they did get a shot off, it tailed wide. Portlaoise hit ten first-half wides while Portarlington wrapped up the half’s action with a second goal. This time Colm Murphy finished off another sweeping move that saw the defending champions take a 2-7 to 0-2 lead in at the break.

Little changed on the restart and as Portlaoise pressed forward, Portarlington worked two more goals through Colm and David Murphy to add extra gloss to a thoroughly deserved win.

SCORERS – Portarlington: C Murphy 2-2 (1m, 1f), J Foster 0-5 (4f), D Murphy 1-1, A Ryan 1-0, R Coffey 0-1.

Portlaoise: R Maher 0-3 (1f), R MCEvoy, P Cahillane, G Dillon 0-1 each.

Portarlington: S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy SUBS: S O’Neill for D Murphy (51), C Slevin for Coffey (53), J Fitzpatrick for R Murphy (55), D Foster for A Ryan (56), J Fullam for J Foster (58).

Portlaoise: G Brody; C Finn, F Flanagan, B Dempsey; K Swayne, G Saunders, G Dillon; K Lillis, C McEvoy; P Downey, C Boyle, B Carroll; R McEvoy, P Cahillane, D Larkin SUBS: J Kavanagh for Cahillane (16), D Holland for Downey, R Maher for R McEvoy (both HT), J Hogan for Finn (43), B Brennan for Swanye (51).

Referee: B Hickey (Graiguecullen)