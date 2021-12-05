Four-goal Naas have too much firepower for Blessington as Kildare champions march on in Leinster

Eamonn Callaghan of Naas in action against Kevin Hanlon of Blessington during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Luke Griffin was the star at a sun-splashed St Tiarnach’s park as Kildare champions, Naas, carried far too much firepower for Blessington in this relatively tame Leinster Club championship tie.

A late inclusion on the team-sheet, Griffin blazed 2-3, allowing his management the luxury of replacing him in the final quarter.

The win secures Naas a provincial semi-final date in Croke Park on December 18, their schedule intensifying with the club’s hurlers also tied up in Leinster club action at intermediate level.

This was novel territory for the respective champions of Kildare and Wicklow, Naas having claimed their first senior county crown in 31 years and Blessington their first in 38.

But the Garden county representatives were in early trouble here, their goalkeeper – Jack Sargant – allowing a tenth minute Sean Cullen delivery bounce off his chest straight out to Griffin, who had the easiest finish for a goal.

Griffin would have an impressive 1-3 to his name by the 25th minute, Naas easing into what looked a commanding 1-7 to 0-2 lead.

They had player-manager Eoin Doyle deployed as man-marker on Kevin Quinn, nephew of the great Wicklow county player, Kevin O’Brien, and the clear Blessington dangerman here.

Quinn’s class was obvious, but he was finding it tough going in a two-man inside line, midfielder Anto McLoughlin having long abandoned the full-forward position he chose to take up at throw-in.

With Griffin, Cullen and Eamonn Callaghan all looking dangerous in the Naas attack, it was broadly one-way traffic as the game ebbed into first-half injury-time.

It scarcely helped the Blessington cause that two members of their full-back line, Steven Bohan and Jack Gilligan, were now on yellow cards too, their chances of making a Croke Park semi-final on December 18 looking increasingly threadbare.

But that added period of time produced a real Blessington tonic, Quinn finally turning away from Doyle’s tigerish policing to fire a brilliant finish low to the left corner of the Naas net.

That left the Wicklow champions 1-2 to 1-7 down heading to their dressing-room and, suddenly, back in a contest that had looked to be slipping away from them.

But their revival proved illusory, barely surviving the opening 30 seconds of the second period as Brian Kane came galloping through to fire a second Naas goal. Callaghan soon added a point, Blessington’s ploy of throwing on three half-time substitutes suddenly looking a forlorn gesture.

The rampant Griffin then fired another Naas goal in the 37th minute, Darragh Kirwin the creator this time, the locals slowly disappearing over the horizon.

And Kirwin himself got in on the act with a beautiful first-time 50th minute finish, Naas easing home with a minimum of fuss.

SCORERS: Naas – L Griffin 2-3, E Callaghan 0-6 (0-3 frees), B Kane and D Kirwin 1-0 each, S Cullen and J Burke 0-1 each.

Blessington – K Quinn 1-3 (0-1 free), C Kenny 0-2, M O’Connor and D Boothman 0-1 free each.

NAAS: J Rodgers, B Kane, P Sullivan, C McCarthy, T Browne, B Byrne, Paddy McDermott, E Doyle, S Bergin, S Cullen, E Callaghan, A Beirne, D Kirwin, J Burke, L Griffin. Subs – Paul McDermott for Beirne (16 mins), B Stynes for Cullen (34 mins), B Murphy for Griffin (52 mins), C Daly for Doyle (53 mins), D Costello for Byrne (56 mins)

BLESSINGTON: J Sargant, S Bohan, C Gallagher, J Gilligan, K Hanlon, P McLoughlin, J McGarr, KJ Rodgers, A McLoughlin, M Shannon, K Quinn, D Cooney, M O’Connor, E Keogh, C Kenny. Subs – DS Fetherson for Shannon, D Boothman for Cooney and C Geraghty for O’Connor (all half-time), B Bohan for P McLoughlin (38 mins), D Siney for Hanlon (45 mins).

Referee – D Hickey (Carlow).