Four football managers are fighting for their future today

Eamonn Sweeney

Mayo's James Horan, Galway's Pádraic Joyce, Donegal's Declan Bonner and Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. Photos: Sportsfile Expand

James Horan, Pádraic Joyce, Declan Bonner and Kieran McGeeney could all be out of a job at the end of this season if things don’t go according to plan. That’s why early championship games rarely come more vital than today’s big clashes in Connacht and Ulster. They’re not exactly must-win matches for Mayo, Galway, Donegal and Armagh because the losers will live to fight another day. But they will play a major part in deciding the course of a must-succeed season for the four managers. The embattled quartet have a lot in common. All gave hugely memorable All-Ireland final performances as players. Joyce’s five-points-from-play tour de force in the 2001 final against Meath was one of the great individual attacking displays in final history. So was Horan’s in the 1996 final replay against the Royals, albeit in a losing cause. And there have been few better defensive displays than McGeeney’s Footballer of the Year-clinching performance at the heart of a back line, holding Kerry to three points in the second half of the 2002 decider. Bonner’s contribution in the 1992 All-Ireland final may not have been in this class, but the magnificent insurance point he scored against Dublin will remain forever embedded in the consciousness of his native county. All four players departed the scene owing their counties nothing. Their managerial legacy, however, remains in the balance. This may seem unfair to Horan. The idea that anything less than All-Ireland final victory for Mayo constitutes failure is, after all, largely his creation. He set Irish sport’s most intriguing and heartbreaking quest rolling again when bringing Mayo to the 2012 and 2013 finals. His achievement in reaching the last two finals may be even greater. Horan has lost Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Chris Barrett, Tom Parsons and David Clarke while time has taken its toll on the likes of Aidan O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin and Lee Keegan. Injury also robbed him of Cillian O’Connor and Jason Doherty last season. Despite the continued excellence of Paddy Durcan and the emergence of Matthew Ruane, Oisín Mullin and Ryan O’Donoghue, the current Mayo side is much weaker personnel-wise than the one which almost beat Dublin in the 2017 final. Yet expectations are as high as ever and Horan shipped a lot of criticism after last year’s defeat by Tyrone, when for once Mayo entered the final as favourites.

Their relative weakness and the fact they’ve been cursed by injuries again this season means the county’s traditional back-door route doesn’t seem an option anymore. Defeat today would probably put the kibosh on their All-Ireland hopes for another year and usher in the end of the second Horan era.
Galway’s Division 2 league final reverse against Roscommon, coupled with successive Connacht championship losses to Mayo and their relegation showdown meltdown against Monaghan last year, displayed a worrying ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. They badly need a significant win.
It’s hard not to wish their manager well. Joyce sometimes seems like the last romantic, eschewing caution as he opts for an open attacking style.
He probably has no choice. Kevin Walsh’s defensively-minded sides were great at grinding out victories over Mayo but the limited nature of their game was subsequently exposed by the likes of Roscommon and Tipperary.
There’s a suspicion that a team which contains the likes of Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney and Robert Finnerty and which scored more than anyone else in this year’s league, has a massive upside. Yet one more season of thwarted potential will probably spell curtains for Joyce.
Donegal are the most frustrating team in football. After Tyrone scored their surprise All-Ireland win last year the thought occurred that this might have been Donegal’s day. When Bonner’s side played a classic draw in the Super 8s against Kerry in 2019 they seemed the team most likely to end Dublin’s dominance.
Yet two weeks later they crashed out of the championship against Mayo. In that game and against Tyrone in 2018 and 2021, and Cavan in 2020 Donegal wilted under pressure.
Their problems are exacerbated by Bonner’s odd tactical approach. Michael Murphy roams deep when he might cause havoc if stationed near goal. Patrick McBrearty, one of the game’s most dangerous forwards, waits forlorn for quick ball as his team-mates indulge in sterile short-passing routines far from the danger area.
Donegal feel like a team doomed to remain less than the sum of their parts. Yet they must have taken heart from the implications of Tyrone’s 2021 victory. Dublin’s run made it seem like a team needed to be near perfection before lifting the Sam Maguire but the new champions showed that a good side seizing its opportunities can prevail. In terms of individual talent Donegal are, on the face of it, not very different from Tyrone.
Yet if recent disappointments indicate a Donegal decline, Armagh are ideally placed to expose it. McGeeney’s managerial career has followed a strange trajectory. With Kildare he surprised everyone by producing an immensely attractive team which might, with a bit of luck, have won the 2010 All-Ireland.

