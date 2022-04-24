Four football managers are fighting for their future today

James Horan, Pádraic Joyce, Declan Bonner and Kieran McGeeney could all be out of a job at the end of this season if things don’t go according to plan. That’s why early championship games rarely come more vital than today’s big clashes in Connacht and Ulster. They’re not exactly must-win matches for Mayo, Galway, Donegal and Armagh because the losers will live to fight another day. But they will play a major part in deciding the course of a must-succeed season for the four managers. The embattled quartet have a lot in common. All gave hugely memorable All-Ireland final performances as players. Joyce’s five-points-from-play tour de force in the 2001 final against Meath was one of the great individual attacking displays in final history. So was Horan’s in the 1996 final replay against the Royals, albeit in a losing cause. And there have been few better defensive displays than McGeeney’s Footballer of the Year-clinching performance at the heart of a back line, holding Kerry to three points in the second half of the 2002 decider. Bonner’s contribution in the 1992 All-Ireland final may not have been in this class, but the magnificent insurance point he scored against Dublin will remain forever embedded in the consciousness of his native county. All four players departed the scene owing their counties nothing. Their managerial legacy, however, remains in the balance. This may seem unfair to Horan. The idea that anything less than All-Ireland final victory for Mayo constitutes failure is, after all, largely his creation. He set Irish sport’s most intriguing and heartbreaking quest rolling again when bringing Mayo to the 2012 and 2013 finals. His achievement in reaching the last two finals may be even greater. Horan has lost Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Chris Barrett, Tom Parsons and David Clarke while time has taken its toll on the likes of Aidan O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin and Lee Keegan. Injury also robbed him of Cillian O’Connor and Jason Doherty last season. Despite the continued excellence of Paddy Durcan and the emergence of Matthew Ruane, Oisín Mullin and Ryan O’Donoghue, the current Mayo side is much weaker personnel-wise than the one which almost beat Dublin in the 2017 final. Yet expectations are as high as ever and Horan shipped a lot of criticism after last year’s defeat by Tyrone, when for once Mayo entered the final as favourites.

Their relative weakness and the fact they’ve been cursed by injuries again this season means the county’s traditional back-door route doesn’t seem an option anymore. Defeat today would probably put the kibosh on their All-Ireland hopes for another year and usher in the end of the second Horan era.

Galway’s Division 2 league final reverse against Roscommon, coupled with successive Connacht championship losses to Mayo and their relegation showdown meltdown against Monaghan last year, displayed a worrying ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. They badly need a significant win.

It’s hard not to wish their manager well. Joyce sometimes seems like the last romantic, eschewing caution as he opts for an open attacking style.

He probably has no choice. Kevin Walsh’s defensively-minded sides were great at grinding out victories over Mayo but the limited nature of their game was subsequently exposed by the likes of Roscommon and Tipperary.

There’s a suspicion that a team which contains the likes of Shane Walsh, Damien Comer, Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney and Robert Finnerty and which scored more than anyone else in this year’s league, has a massive upside. Yet one more season of thwarted potential will probably spell curtains for Joyce.

Donegal are the most frustrating team in football. After Tyrone scored their surprise All-Ireland win last year the thought occurred that this might have been Donegal’s day. When Bonner’s side played a classic draw in the Super 8s against Kerry in 2019 they seemed the team most likely to end Dublin’s dominance.

Yet two weeks later they crashed out of the championship against Mayo. In that game and against Tyrone in 2018 and 2021, and Cavan in 2020 Donegal wilted under pressure.

Their problems are exacerbated by Bonner’s odd tactical approach. Michael Murphy roams deep when he might cause havoc if stationed near goal. Patrick McBrearty, one of the game’s most dangerous forwards, waits forlorn for quick ball as his team-mates indulge in sterile short-passing routines far from the danger area.

Donegal feel like a team doomed to remain less than the sum of their parts. Yet they must have taken heart from the implications of Tyrone’s 2021 victory. Dublin’s run made it seem like a team needed to be near perfection before lifting the Sam Maguire but the new champions showed that a good side seizing its opportunities can prevail. In terms of individual talent Donegal are, on the face of it, not very different from Tyrone.

Yet if recent disappointments indicate a Donegal decline, Armagh are ideally placed to expose it. McGeeney’s managerial career has followed a strange trajectory. With Kildare he surprised everyone by producing an immensely attractive team which might, with a bit of luck, have won the 2010 All-Ireland.

His return to Armagh seemed a terrific move for manager and player. Instead underachievement followed. The 0-12 to 0-7 defeat by Fermanagh in the 2018 Ulster Championship and subsequent loss to Roscommon in the qualifiers were a nadir. Their manager’s apparent devotion to dourness made him seem like someone doing a cruel Kieran McGeeney impersonation.

Yet last year witnessed a transformation. Armagh sparkled when scoring eight goals in two championship outings before exiting in a thriller against Monaghan. The impression that they’d have gone very well in the qualifiers increased when this year’s league saw wins over Dublin and Tyrone.

In Rian O’Neill they have an outlandishly talented attack leader. Like Galway, Armagh seem just one big win away from doing big things. Triumph in Ballybofey and a first Ulster final appearance since 2008 will be on the cards.

The stakes are seldom higher in April than they’ll be today. Today’s losers won’t be knocked out but will likely feel like they have been.

For four once-great players striving for great new Croke Park days, the future is about to become a lot clearer. This is the day their lives will surely change. This is the day when things fall into place. Ending the championships before end of summertime feels unnatural The GAA’s decision to end this year’s championships in July is nuts. By the time supporters face into an August entirely bereft of inter-county action, it’s going to seem disastrous.

This radical realignment was largely based on the notion that the split season instituted in 2020 was a big success. But the main reason the public had such a welcome for club action that summer was that it came after a period when Covid had prevented any games being played.

Circumstances were so unprecedented that there was little point in drawing any conclusions from them. Yet here we are with just three months of championship action left shortly after Easter. In old money, we’re already three-quarter ways through June.

It’s all very well to say supporters can watch club games instead but this isn’t how things work in reality. For the general sporting public, the contests for the All-Irelands are what makes the GAA special.

Part of the championships’ appeal has been its connection with the rhythm of a traditional Irish summer. Starting them in the school year and ending them over a month before the end of the holidays feels unnatural. Dublin victory this year would feel bigger than the six in a row No-one but the most dedicated Dublin supporter has been able to summon up any interest in recent Leinster Championship campaigns.

It shows how much things have changed that the Dubs’ performance against Offaly or Wexford next Saturday evening will attract considerable scrutiny. It could be argued their listless performance in last year’s opener betrayed the loss of edge, which led to their eventual shock dethronement.

Perhaps it’s odd that such a familiar team seem like the great unknown quantity this year. But Dublin’s decline since winning six in a row less than 18 months ago, with more or less the same set of players, remains baffling.

Up to that point, their dominance had been such that each successive All-Ireland victory saw them receive less, rather than more, credit in many quarters. The apparent inevitability of a Dublin triumph merely strengthened claims that the pitch was tilted irrevocably in their favour.

Now that Dublin seem human, things feel very different. An All-Ireland would actually feel like a greater achievement than the triumphs which completed five and six in a row. That might be just the motivation that Dessie Farrell’s men need.