Former Waterford manager John ‘Jackson’ Kiely recalls day Déise sank Cavan promotion ambitions like the Titanic

John Kiely when he was Waterford football boss back in 2006. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

It would take an extraordinary sequence of results to deny Cavan promotion to Division 3 as the basement division plays out over this weekend. With Waterford coming to Kingspan Breffni Park tomorrow evening, their fate remains very much in their own hands.

History, however, has taught Cavan not to take this fixture for granted. The last time Waterford travelled there for a league fixture, in April 2006, the home side needed just a point to ensure promotion to Division 1. They didn’t get it as one of the great league ambushes unfolded.

