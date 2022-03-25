Former Waterford manager John ‘Jackson’ Kiely recalls day Déise sank Cavan promotion ambitions like the Titanic

It would take an extraordinary sequence of results to deny Cavan promotion to Division 3 as the basement division plays out over this weekend. With Waterford coming to Kingspan Breffni Park tomorrow evening, their fate remains very much in their own hands.

History, however, has taught Cavan not to take this fixture for granted. The last time Waterford travelled there for a league fixture, in April 2006, the home side needed just a point to ensure promotion to Division 1. They didn’t get it as one of the great league ambushes unfolded.

The defeat wounded Cavan players psychologically for years afterwards. For Waterford, they still recall it fondly to this day.

A year earlier in Dungarvan, Cavan had put seven goals on Waterford, 7-15 to 0-8 in a Division 2 match, but the home manager at the time, John ‘Jackson’ Kiely, sensed that afternoon may have been different if it had not been for injuries and defections to the hurling team.

“I could see the the Cavan players themselves were very cocky afterwards. You felt that you were a long way inferior. I said to our lads, ‘They’re not as good a team as they think they are’.

In the penultimate 2006 round, Cavan had beaten Westmeath and promotion felt all but assured with a Waterford team that had nothing to play for coming their way.

‘Jackson’ played on that too when he arrived in a convoy of cars to Breffni Park, the mode of transport they agreed on during the week.

Read More

One of the Cavan officials met him at the gate going and he asked me, ‘When are the team coming?’ And I said, ‘That’s the team’ pointing to them over at a bit of a shop that they had there. They were coming over with a bottles of cola and a few Mars bars in their hands. It was an awful stroke. Another lad would always eat crisps.

“I told that official that we didn’t want to travel up here at all. I said, ‘What’s the point? We’re playing for nothing. But the county board said we had to come up because we wouldn’t get money out of the pot for the league’. I was telling him lies. But sure I knew the way he was laughing that he was saying, ‘This is great’.”

On the way up in the car, he had hatched a plan with selector Tom Condon that corner-forwards Stephen Cunningham and Jason Ryan, the future Wexford and Kildare manager, would be deployed as sweepers in front of Cavan’s lively corner-forwards, current forwards coach Seánie Johnston among them.

“I was talking to two fellas with brains,” he recalled, in the knowledge that they would execute the plan.

With Karl O’Keeffe and the Aherns, Mick and Aidan, at midfield and the towering Gary Hurney at full-forward, ‘Jackson’ felt Waterford had the power to get a result. And there was also some added motivation. When he went into the dressing-room, a programme article had compared the prospect of a Cavan defeat that day with the sinking of the Titanic.

“‘This guy has just given me my team talk’, I said to myself. He gave me the nugget I was looking for. So now every time I think of Cavan, I think of the Titanic sinking!”

And he decided to invoke a bit of Shakespeare himself, a quote from Julius Caesar that he felt relevant.

“‘A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant taste of death but once’. I adapted a bit but essentially, it was, ‘We’ll die with our boots on this afternoon.’And they did, denying Cavan promotion that looked signed, sealed and delivered a week earlier.

"So many good Cavan players never got over the shock of that. Joe Brolly said that Cavan had been beaten by a pub team, but I got my own back on him a few years later when we played Antrim (who Brolly had a brief coaching involvement at that time). They were going for promotion and we beat them 1-8 to 0-8 up in Casement Park. I said to a local radio reporter afterwards. ‘We’re not too bad for a pub team’.”

A year later, Cavan went to Dungarvan again requiring a result to secure promotion and this time made no mistake, winning 3-12 to 1-11. But that’s been quite conveniently lost in the drama of what went before.