Former Tyrone goalkeeper (33) dies suddenly just hours after becoming ill

Tyrone players observe a moment's silence in honour of former Tyrone goalkeeper Jonathan Curran prior to the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Donegal and Tyrone at MacCumhail Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The heartbroken partner of former Tyrone goalkeeper Jonny Curran has described how he meant "everything" to her after he died suddenly.

The 33-year-old, from Coalisland, passed away after suddenly taking ill early yesterday.

He was in the Tyrone team that won the 2004 All-Ireland minor championship and part of the 2008 senior squad that beat Kerry to lift the Sam Maguire.

In a poignant post on social media, his partner Clodagh Daly wrote: "My life, My beautiful, My everything. Please come back to me J."

A moment of silence was held ahead of Tyrone's Allianz Football League Division One fixture in Donegal yesterday.

Speaking afterwards, Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said: "It's unbelievable. And such a great character. Jonny was such a happy-go-lucky lad when he was with us.

"As in the nature of goalkeepers, he was eccentric, but he was a really nice lad, a really good footballer. Dedicated to being the best he could be.

"He stood in for us on the only day in my time that I have not been able to be there, against Kerry in 2015. He stood in and did goals and did a good job for us.

"It's very sad and as I said to the boys before, that's really what life is about. We lose matches, we feel bad and we are disappointed about it, but it is not on the same Richter scale as this here. This is something that is life-changing and as for his family, his friends and neighbours, the people who will feel this the most."

Former Tyrone player Philip Jordan said: "Jonny was one of those fellas that left you smiling, a great character, full of positivity and a bit of mischief about him"

The former Fermanagh player Ryan McCluskey tweeted: "Great keeper and Great man. Taken too soon."

Mr Curran is survived by his partner Clodagh, their two young boys, Neasan and Darsai, and wider family circle.

