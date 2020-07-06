| 14.6°C Dublin

Former Tyrone GAA star charged in multi-million drugs probe

Peter Loughran won an All-Ireland medal with Tyrone in 2003. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE *EDI* Expand

Ciaran Barnes

An All-Ireland winning GAA star is at the centre of the UK's biggest ever investigation into organised crime.

Peter Loughran - who won the Sam Maguire trophy with Tyrone in 2003 - is one of six Northern Irishmen facing charges arising from Operation Venetic led by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Te 45-year-old was arrested at his home near Dungannon on June 23 after the secretive EncroChat phone network was breached by a foreign government.