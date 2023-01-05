Former Roscommon captain Conor Devaney has announced his retirement from inter-county football having made 117 appearances in primrose and blue.

Devaney, an All-Ireland MFC winner with the Rossies in 2006, immediately stepped up to the senior ranks the following season with the Kilbride clubman clocking up 14-108 during his lengthy service to his county.

As well as skippering his county in 2018, Devaney also collected two Connacht SFC titles (2017 and 2019) while playing for Roscommon along with a pair of Division Two League titles (2018 and 2020).

Devaney, who received an All-Star nomination in 2017, was hailed by Roscommon GAA as "one of the finest players to pull on the primrose and blue jersey" with chairperson Brian Carroll lauding his efforts with the Connacht side.

“On behalf of Roscommon GAA I wish to thank Conor for his dedication and commitment to Roscommon GAA. Conor’s skill and flair on the pitch was very evident from a young age," Carroll said.

"That magical left foot lit up many of the 117 games that Conor played in for the primrose and blue. I wish Conor and his family the very best of luck in the future and I also wish to thank Conor’s club Kilbride for all their work developing Conor from a young age into the fine footballer he was.”