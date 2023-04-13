| 10.7°C Dublin

Former Offaly football captain Johnny Moloney joins Connacht champions Moycullen

Donnchadh Boyle

Former Offaly football captain Johnny Moloney had completed a club transfer to Galway and Connacht champions Moycullen.

Moloney had stepped away from the inter-county set-up and had been living in Galway before making the switch, with Galway Bay FM reporting that the move had now been made official.

