Former Offaly football captain Johnny Moloney joins Connacht champions Moycullen

Former Offaly football captain Johnny Moloney had completed a club transfer to Galway and Connacht champions Moycullen.

Moloney had stepped away from the inter-county set-up and had been living in Galway before making the switch, with Galway Bay FM reporting that the move had now been made official.

Moloney played for his home club Tullamore in last year’s county final, which saw them go down narrowly to rivals Rhode.

The acquisition of Moloney will be a massive addition to the Galway side who already have the likes of Tribesmen captain Sean Kelly and Peter Cooke in their ranks.

Moloney’s move is the latest in a number of high profile club transfers with the likes of Shane Walsh's moving to Kilmacud Crokes where he won an All-Ireland club title while Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly switched from Breaffy to Dublin side Raheny.