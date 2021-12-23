Former Mayo star David Brady appointed new Ratoath boss

David Brady has been appointed new Ratoath boss

FORMER Mayo player David Brady has been appointed manager of Ratoath’s senior footballers.

Senior champions of Meath in 2019 and 2020, the club made the announcement last night that Brady would take over from Brian Farrell.

Ex-Dublin goalkeeper Davey Byrne led Ratoath to their first Keegan Cup success in 2019 but was removed as manager amid some controversy just nine weeks later.

Farrell, the former Meath forward, took over and maintained their success, landing a second senior crown in a row the following year.

This year, under Farrell, they were beaten by eventual champions, Wolfe Tones in the Meath semi-final.

Brady, who played against Meath in the unfamous All-Ireland final of 2006, has previously managed his own club, Ballina Stephenites, with whom he won an All-Ireland title as a player in 2005.