Former Mayo manager John Maughan set to become Offaly boss

Former Mayo manager John Maughan looks set to be in charge of the Offaly footballers in 2019.

Former Mayo manager John Maughan looks set to be in charge of the Offaly footballers in 2019.

He has been recommended by the Offaly Football Committee and is expected to be ratified either a specially convened County Board meeting to deal with structures tonight or at a meeting to be held next Tuesday.

Maughan, who enjoyed two stints in charge of his native county, the second ending in 2005, led Mayo to four Connacht crowns and three All-Ireland final appearances in 1996, ’97 and ‘04.

He also guided the county to the All-Ireland U21 decider in 2004.

Maughan also took charge of Clare, where he led them to a landmark Munster title in 1992, Fermanagh and Roscommon in the past.

He takes over from Paul Rouse who was catapulted in to replace Stephen Wallace after he was let go following the Leinster championship defeat to Wicklow.

Online Editors