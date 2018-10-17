Former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford expected to join the Donegal backroom team - reports

Stephen Rochford is expected to join Declan Bonner's Donegal backroom team ahead of the 2019 season, according to reports.

Bonner is looking for a replacement selector and coach after 2012 Player of the Year Karl Lacey left the Donegal setup for family reasons.

Bonner described the prospect of Rochford coming on board as 'bunkum' last week but it appears that may be about to change, according to numerous media outlets.

Rochford ended his three-year spell in charge of Mayo last month after feeling his new management team did not have sufficient backing from the Mayo county board.

The arrival of Rochford, who led Mayo to back-to-back All-Ireland finals in 2016 and '17, will be seen as a major coup for the Ulster champions.

Donegal were relegated from Division One this year and Rochford would not meet his native county in a competitive game until at least the summer.

James Horan replaced Rochford in the Mayo hotseat.

Online Editors