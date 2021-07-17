Former Kildare star Callaghan is looking for Lilywhites to solve riddle of inconsistency

The last time Kildare and Westmeath faced each other in a Leinster SFC semi-final, they did so against the backdrop of Ireland’s Euro 2016 showdown with France.

That week, the GAA had moved their fixtures to avoid a direct clash and also agreed to show the game on the big screen at HQ. And as the teams ran out, Ireland were running out of road in France.

It made for a surreal atmosphere and Kildare, not for the first time, frustrated themselves and their supporters. Six points up in the second half, they were bettered for what was only the Lake men’s second SFC win over the Lilies.

Eamonn Callaghan came off the bench that day. The former Kildare captain is familiar with the Jekyll and Hyde nature of their game. In 2008, Kildare lost to Wicklow in Leinster but reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in what was Kieran McGeeney’s first season in charge. In fact they were in the All-Ireland quarter-finals five seasons out of six under the Armagh man which included one semi-final appearance – a narrow defeat to Down in 2010.

And if Kildare could look like two different sides across a championship campaign, they can do it inside a game too. In last year’s Leinster semi-final, Jack O’Connor’s men looked in control at half-time. By full-time, they were out, doing at least as much as Meath to bring their own season to an end as they conceded five goals.

“That’s the thing, we struggled with (consistency) even going back as far as 2010, we got to the All-Ireland semi-final but we lost to Louth heavily that year (in Leinster). And that’s the frustrating thing in Kildare, there’s a lot of potential there and good footballers but inconsistency has probably been the biggest problem over the years.

“You don’t get any second chances now, no back door, no Super 8s. You have to perform on the day and that’s going to be a big thing for this Sunday. Even last year with the Meath game, they were completely dominant in the first half, cruising really and you are looking forward to a Leinster final. And then in a matter of minutes it’s turned on its head and you are left with a devastating defeat. We’ll see on Sunday but that consistency seems to have been there in a general sense so it’s been very positive so far.”

In his time, Kildare tried but never fully managed to get to the root of their hot and cold performances.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it. We would have gone on a good run in Leinster a couple of years. In 2009 especially we beat teams in Leinster. We beat Wexford, Offaly and Laois in Leinster and we were flying in those games. And to be honest I don’t know what we did differently that year than other years. It’s a combination of momentum, the feeling in the group, motivation, there’s a lot of things that might factor into it. So I’m not sure because the following year we lost the first round again. So I don’t know. And we’d have spent time trying to figure out what was going wrong.

“But I suppose it just happens in sport, and maybe we lacked that bit of killer instinct in those games.”

Callaghan put down 17 seasons with Kildare and for a period they were going toe-to-toe with Dublin.

“We actually looked forward to playing the likes of Dublin because we knew we were up with them and had the chance to beat them. I remember after that ’11 game (Leinster semi-final) knowing that if we won our next game down the line we could potentially meet them again, and that was the aim.

“I remember thinking after that match that I’d love another crack at them. Then in ’11 they won the All-Ireland and along with them winning so many Leinsters, it is different going to face them. They had that run which was unbelievably impressive and it must be harder for teams to face it and try and upset that.”

Towards the end of his career, expectations for a Dublin game were far more modest. “We played them in a Leinster final under Cian O’Neill in 2017 and I remember going into that game thinking we had a chance. We were the only people in the country who thought we had a chance but I do remember preparing for that game for two weeks and we’d a game-plan and were trying to put things in place. I remember going in, we weren’t confident but we were thinking if we rattle them we could cause an upset and I suppose teams do have that belief.

“But we ended up losing by nine points and it was seen as nearly a victory by some people around the country, ‘Jesus Kildare got to within nine points of them, it was a great result for them’. And I was thinking back to when I was absolutely sick we lost to them by a point, you were wondering what had happened that it had changed so much.”

The Naas man has been impressed with what he’s seen so far and delighted in their hard-nosed win over Meath to secure Division 1 football. And having been part of flat displays too often, he says the county will settle for any sort of win against Westmeath.

“With lockdown, no training, a lack of matches, no O’Byrne Cup there were a lot of things that aren’t ideal for a younger type of team with a new-look in the panel and management team. Those things tend to take a couple of years to figure out but they seem to have done that quickly.

“(I’d hope) they’d bring that fight and that edge to their game. I think Kildare need that. It’ll be a tough game especially the way Westmeath played the last day putting up a big score against Laois

“It’ll be a very interesting game and Kildare will just look to build on the Offaly game and put in a better performance and improve on those things they brought through the league.”