Former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill joins the Cork backroom team as 'senior football coach'

The former Kildare boss joins the Rebels as a football coach.

A statement from Cork GAA today read: "Cork GAA is pleased to announce the appointment of Cian O'Neill as Cork Senior Football coach for the 2020 season.

"Cian will work under manager Ronan McCarthy, alongside selectors Gary O'Halloran and Sean Hayes. We are delighted to welcome Cian on board given his extensive experience as former Kildare manager, as a former coach to a number of Senior inter-county teams in both football and hurling and of course, as Head of Department of Sports, Leisure and Childhood Studies at Cork Institute of Technology.

"Also, joining the Senior Football management team as S&C coach will be Kevin Smith, working under newly appointed High Performance manager Aidan O'Connell. Kevin is a former head of S&C at Stade Français Rugby Club and is currently completing a PhD at Cork Institute of Technology."

O'Neill spent four years at the helm with the Lilywhites, leading them into the Super 8s in 2018 following their victory over Mayo in the aftermath of the 'Newbridge or Nowhere' saga.

He stood down this year following a heavy defeat at the hands of Tyrone in the qualifiers.

