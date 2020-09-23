Former Kildare All Star Peter Kelly announces retirement from inter-county football

FORMER Kildare All Star defender Peter Kelly has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The departure of the Two Mile House clubman severs the last playing link with the Kildare team that reached the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final, where they lost agonisingly to Down.

This was Kelly’s breakthrough season with Kieran McGeeney’s Lilywhites and he ended the year as an All Star corner-back.

“The curtain has come down on my inter-county career,” he confirmed in a statement tonight.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to fulfil a childhood dream in wearing the white jersey for over a decade. I have soldiered with some of the best people I will ever meet and made lifelong friends.

“Firstly I would like to thank the supporters who were always there through thick and thin. Although we never reached the Promised Land in my time, there were many great days; sometimes it’s not about the destination but the journey itself,” Kelly reflected.

“I would also like to thank the various management and backroom teams (particularly those acting in a voluntary capacity) who never left a stone unturned to ensure the players were given the best opportunity on the pitch.

“Finally a sincere and heartfelt thanks to my club, friends and family for their unconditional support and encouragement over the years.

“I would like to wish the current Kildare team all the best in the upcoming league and championship and also in the future.”

Online Editors