The aftermath of Kerry's exit from the Championship and Eamonn Fitzmaurice's resignation has seen the players and management come under the microscope... but so too have a certain section of supporters.

Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice reveals contents of letter sent to player that 'crossed the line'

Former Dublin and Clare boss Anthony Daly revealed that he phoned a Clare fan living in Mayo to tell him that he'd drive to his home and confront him over the abusive letters he was sending.

Ex-Mayo boss James Horan admitted that he sent come letters to the Gardaí because of their severity.

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely is the latest inter-county manager to outline how abusive letters have been sent to his house.

"I keep it in the box, it stays in the box. My wife picks it up and vets it and doesn't let anything too serious come my way. They wouldn't want to meet her, or they would be anonymous," he said.

Kingdom fans were famously described by the legendary Páidí Ó Sé as 'f**king animals' and after he announced he was stepping down, Fitzmaurice revealed that he had received a box of critical letters during his six years in charge which yielded six Munster titles, a national league crown and an All-Ireland title in 2014.

The Lixnaw clubman outlined how players were targeted by trolls this summer and gave details of a chilling letter that was sent to one on Off The Ball AM.

"Something that changed this summer was players, and one player in particular, that got a letter and it was more what was in the letter that annoyed me. I felt it was gone too far," he said.

"The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him. They were named in the letter.

"I felt that was going way too far. When it's coming at a manager, and the selectors got a few this summer as well which was no harm for them to get a touch of it. When it goes to a player, it's gone too far.

"The lads are amateurs. There a good as bunch as you'll meet. I'll always defend them to a hilt.

"It was during the summer, it was recently.

"I didn't tell that player that I was going to discuss this. I hadn't planned to say that. For the same player, it would be water of a duck's back.

"I thought it was poor form to be honest about it.

"I think it's time to shout stop when players are getting strongly worded letters like that."

Online Editors