Former Kerry footballer Mike Quirke looks set to be the next Laois football manager.

Former Kerry footballer Mike Quirke looks set to be the next Laois football manager.

Former Kerry footballer Mike Quirke set to be next Laois manager

Quirke's name will go before the county board executive on Monday night next as the choice to replace John Sugrue who stepped down after two years at the end of July.

Sugrue departed after leading Laois to successive promotions that saw them jump from Division Four to Division Two where they will be in 2020.

Quirke is currently manager of his local club Kerins O Rahillys in Tralee where David Moran and Tommy Walsh play.

In recent years he has forged a reputation as a sharp Gaelic football media analyst and Laois are confident that he can bring fresh impetus and insight to them now.

Quirke has worked as a games development administrator in the Tralee area for Kerry county board in recent years and has a masters in sports performance.

He has extensive basketball experience with Tralee but this will be his first step into inter-county senior football.

Once ratified he will become the third Kerry appointment to an inter-county senior football position in Leinster this summer, following on from Paul Galvin in Wexford and Jack O'Connor in Kildare.

GAA Newsletter

Under Sugrue Laois also reached the 2018 Leinster final and with an U-20 team that reached this year's Leinster final, beating Kildare and Meath on the way before losing to Dublin, his fellow Kerry man will have some promising players to integrate.

Sugrue was one of 10 inter-county managers to vacate positions after championship defeat, following on from Liam Kearns (Tipperary), Paul McLoughlin (Wexford), John Evans (Wicklow), Cian O'Neill (Kildare), Malachy O'Rourke (Monaghan), Rory Gallagher (Fermanagh), Damien McErlain (Derry), Ciaran Deely (London) and Kevin Walsh (Galway).

All but the Galway vacancy have now been filled - David Power is understood to be the choice in Tipperary - with Padraic Joyce the chief candidate in his native county.

Online Editors