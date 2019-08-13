Former Kerry boss Jack O'Connor to take over as Kildare manager on three-year term

As revealed in last Tuesday's Irish Independent, the All-Ireland-winning manager is set for a dramatic return to inter-county football. O'Connor's name will go before the next meeting of the county board for ratification as Cian O'Neill's successor, with the ex-Kerry manager getting a three-year term.

O'Connor will bring a wealth of experience to Kildare where he already has a connection through a coaching involvement with Moorefield, the current county champions. His sons, Cian and Eanna, have been involved with the Newbridge club for the last number of years.

O'Connor has won All-Ireland titles with Kerry in 2004, 2006 and 2009 and has since followed up with All-Ireland minor titles with his native county in 2014 and 2015.

He has spent the last four years as Kerry U-20 manager without adding to that All-Ireland success.

O'Connor has retired from teaching and once Kildare established that he had an interest, he was always the likely candidate.

With Daniel Flynn, Kevin Flynn, Niall Kelly and Paul Cribbin back in the frame in 2020, in addition to more from their All-Ireland winning U-20 team being integrated, O'Connor should have a lot to work with.

