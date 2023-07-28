Former Kerry ace Tommy Walsh sees no issue in reliance on David Clifford

Former Kerry footballer Tommy Walsh ahead of this weekend’s GAA All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry.

Tommy Walsh knows a thing or two about being the game’s hot property. Back in 2009, he was Kerry’s boy wonder, kicking four points – two off either foot – in the All-Ireland final win over Cork.

A rare mix of power and skill, he’d also been the subject of years of courtship from AFL clubs. That ‘will he/won’t he’ saga keeping his name in the headlines long after the inter-county season ended.

David Clifford-mania has gone to another level entirely.

Walsh sees the talent of the Fossa man and sees the attention it brings, not least speculation this week as to whether Kerry might ultimately be a victim of their own creation.

Are they too reliant on his skills, and that of Seán O’Shea’s, to take out a team like Dublin?

“I think when you have players of their calibre you are going to be relying on them,” said the Allianz ambassador.

“I think it’s no different to basketball or soccer or whatever, if a guy is playing very well you continue to go to him.

“Against Derry, David was inside one-on-one and that was the plan to try and pull other guys out to give him space to work in and it was obviously working. So why move away from that unless David’s man starts getting on top of him?

“In the previous game against Tyrone David was plucking away at the frees and different things but it was the other guys, you know, Seán O’Shea I think had 1-2 from play, Diarmuid O’Connor had scored 1-2 from midfield, so Kerry are going to need someone to step up and take a bit of pressure off David.”

The other five Kerry forwards may only get a fraction of the limelight, but Walsh insists their potential is great.

“I think it’s a great position for the likes of Seán O’Shea, Paul Geaney, Paudie Clifford because everyone is talking about David obviously. But I know if that was me I’d be thinking, ‘I’m coming in under the radar here, they mightn’t necessarily be as focused on me as they should be given the talent that those players have’.

“I’m sure those guys will put in a performance and it will be a rounded performance as opposed to just David shooting the lights out.”

And Walsh sees O’Shea as being particularly important.

“Seán probably doesn’t get the credit that he deserves. Kind of similar to Declan O’Sullivan with ‘Gooch’ a small bit.

“Gooch was getting all the headlines whereas Declan was obviously an exceptional player but was probably a little under the radar.

“Seánie is kind of similar. Having played outside him and seeing the work he does across the half-forward line, it’s absolutely phenomenal.

“He’s played good games against Dublin before and as you say his graph is definitely on the right trajectory, so I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to the weekend. He’s going to have a big part to play. If he’s kicking two or three points plus whatever frees he gets, that’s a big ace in Kerry’s deck.”