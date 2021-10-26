Former Galway captain Gary O’Donnell retires from inter-county game

Gary O'Donnell has hung up the inter county boots

Former Galway football captain Gary O’Donnell has confirmed his retirement from the inter-county game

O'Donnell built a reputation as a teak-touch defender who led his county to victory in the 2016 Connacht final replay against Roscommon.

O'Donnell has been a Galway squad member since 2008, missing out on that Connacht final success over Mayo because of injury.

The county endured eight barren years after that as Mayo dominated but he was instrumental in getting them over the line that year with wins over Mayo and Roscommon.

In his time O'Donnell played for six different Galway managers, Liam Sammon, Joe Kernan, Tomas O'Flaharta, Alan Mulholland, Kevin Walsh and most recently Padraic Joyce.

O'Donnell plays his club football with Tuam, despite being originally from Gort.