Former Dublin star Madden set to make AFL debut

James Madden in action for Ballyboden Expand

James Madden in action for Ballyboden

Sean McGoldrick

Former Dublin minor star James Madden makes his Australian Football League debut tomorrow for the Brisbane Lions.

Madden was initially signed for a two-year rookie contract in 2018 by the club. He broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20 metre sprint record during the recruitment process, running 2.69 seconds. He also trained in Florida with the AFL Academy before making the move to Australia.

Now aged 21, he gets his big opportunity tomorrow in the Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide ALF tie.

Last weekend Brisbane got their season back on track with a 57-point drubbing of Essendon. After six rounds of games, they are lying ninth in the table with three wins and three losses.

Nonetheless the Lions are expected to challenge for honours this year after finishing second in the last two seasons.

