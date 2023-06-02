Former Dublin star Ciaran Archer has proposed 96-week ban overturned

Ciaran Archer in action for Dublin against Laois during the 2020 Leinster U-20 Championship final. Photo: Sportsfile

Ciaran Archer, the Under-20 Footballer of the Year in 2019, has had a proposed 96-week suspension sensationally dropped after being reported for an alleged assault on a referee in a club match in early May.

Archer vehemently denied the charge, using video evidence to support his case.

Correspondence from the Dublin CCC last night stated that its hearings committee had reviewed the video evidence and recommended that the player be exonerated on the basis that the contact between Archer and referee Danny Harrington was accidental. As a result it stated that no sanction should apply.

The incident occurred during a Dublin Division 2 football league match between Archer’s club St Maurs and Scoil Ui Chonaill at Rush on May 6, when the forward was red carded by Harrington late in the second half.

The club was later notified by the CCC of a proposed ban of 96 weeks, citing Rule 7.2b, Category 7, having examined the contents of a report submitted by Harrington in which he alleged he was assaulted.

The player had the option of accepting the proposed suspension or seeking a hearing.

Video evidence was central to the St Maurs defence when club representatives appeared before a hearings committee in Parnell Park on Tuesday. They called for the complete exoneration of the player.

Despite his eventual clearance of the assault charge, the red card and ongoing disciplinary process has caused Archer to miss two crucial league matches - a huge loss to his team in their battle to stay in the second tier. Both matches ended in defeats with Archer, the team’s leading marksman, unable to contribute.

The rule cited by the CCC applies to those who “strike, or attempt to strike, or any type of assault on, a referee, linesman or sideline official”.

In the video clip of the incident, Archer can be seen changing direction as he heads towards the ball which was in the opposing team’s possession at the time. He appears to make some contact with the referee as he moves past him. After the contact Harrington stopped play, called Archer over and issued him with a red card.

Harrington showed no obvious signs of distress and carried on refereeing the game to its conclusion.

Harrington is an experienced official, attached to the Naomh Mearnog club in Portmarnock, and took charge of the 2014 Dublin senior hurling final. He has also been active as a juvenile referee co-ordinator in assigning referees to matches for games from under-13 to under-16. He is also involved as an instructor on refereeing courses in Dublin.

Sources say that the St Maurs club was stunned by the news of a proposed 96-week ban, and had a legal representative present with the player at the hearing on Tuesday.

Archer was also a talented soccer player who went on trial with Yeovil Town but decided to come back home and resume his Gaelic football career. There were fears that he may have quit Gaelic football had the suspension been upheld.

He was named U20 footballer of the year after scoring 10-35 over five games in 2019, including 1-5 in the defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland final. He also played in the All-Ireland under-20 final defeat by Galway in 2020 before making the Dublin senior squad in the O’Byrne Cup in 2022.