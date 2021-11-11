Former Dublin defender Ger Brennan appointed manager of Kildare club

FORMER Dublin defender Ger Brennan has been appointed manager of Kildare club, Moorefield.

A statement published on Moorefield’s social media channels last night confirmed, “the executive committee are delighted to appoint Ger Brennan as the new Senior Football Manager.

“We look forward to welcoming Ger to Moorefield & wish him the best in his role.”

Brennan, a double All-Ireland winner with the Dubs in 2011 and ’13 cut his coaching teeth with Wicklow club, Bray Emmets over the past two seasons.

His reign got off to a bright start with a big championship win over perennial challengers Rathnew last year.

Brennan was also part of Niall Carew’s senior Carlow management team last season and had been rumoured as a possible candidate for a role in a number of inter-county setups over the past few months.

Moorefield are without a manager since Ronan Sweeney stood down at the end of their recent championship campaign, which ended with knock out in the group stages following a surprise defeat to Round Towers in September.

The Newbridge club have enjoyed huge success over the past 20 years. Nine of Moorefield’s ten senior crowns have been won since 2000.

They last claimed a Kildare SFC title in 2018, losing back to back finals in 2019 and ’20.

Brennan, also a two-time All-Ireland club winner with St Vincent’s, works as head of Gaelic Games at UCD, who won two Sigerson Cups in his first three years in that role, having endured a 20 year famine prior to that.

Moorefield’s rivals, Sarsfields, are also on the lookout for a new manager, with Padraig Brennnan stepping down after last Sunday’s county final loss to Naas.

Naas themselves are manager-less, having parted company with Thomas Davis before the quarter-final and look set to stay that way for their forthcoming Leinster club campaign.