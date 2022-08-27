Former Dublin captain Paddy Christie set to be named as new Longford manager

Former Dublin All Star Paddy Christie is set to become the new manager of Longford.

Ballymun Kickhams man Christie will take over from Billy O’Loughlin, who stepped down last month. Former Sligo star Dessie Sloyan will join James Glancy from Leitrim as part of the management ticket.

Christie won three Leinster titles in his time with Dublin and was an All Star in 2002. He managed the Dublin minor team in 2015 and 2016 and his most recent managerial role was as a selector with the Tipperary senior team.