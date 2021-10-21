| 6.4°C Dublin

Former Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald appointed as manager of Waterford men's team

New Waterford football manager Ephie Fitzgerald. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Former Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald is the new Waterford football manager.

He replaces Shane Roynane who himself replaced Fitzgerald as Cork ladies manager last month.

Fitzgerald has previously been in charge of Nemo Rangers and also had a spell as one of Colm Collins' coaches in Clare.

It now leaves Longford as the only football county with a vacancy ahead of the 2022 season.

In recent weeks, Laois have appointed Billy Sheehan, former Louth and Westmeath manager Colin Kelly has linked up with Wicklow while Andy Moran has taken charge in Leitrim.

