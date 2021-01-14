Former Carlow coach Steven Poacher added to Roscommon back-room team

Former Carlow coach Steven Poacher has been added to the Roscommon backroom team ahead of the 2021 season.

Poacher was a key part of the Carlow set up as they secured promotion from division four in 2018 under the stewardship of Turlough O’Brien, before stepping away the following year.

And now he has been added to Anthony Cunningham’s backroom team ahead of a campaign that sees Roscommon return to the top flight where they are paired in a difficult looking Division One South group along with Dublin, Kerry and Galway.

"I am delighted to welcome Steven on board and we look forward to working with him," Roscommon boss Cunningham said of Poacher, who faces a 210-mile round trip from his Newry base to Roscommon.

Roscommon also announced that they have appointed a new performance GDA (Games Development Administrator) in Gary Flannery.

Flannery was described on the Roscommon website as a “sport scientist/strength and Conditioning Specialist with an in-depth knowledge of exercise physiology, human anatomy, bio-mechanics and athletic performance.”

Elsewhere, it has been reported that former Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkepper Brendan Cummins has stepped down from his role as coach with the Kerry hurlers.

