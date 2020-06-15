| 19.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Format, venue and time of year - why revised 2020 championship makes Dublin even more likely winners

Dessie Farrell is in his first campaign in charge of the Dublin team. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dessie Farrell is in his first campaign in charge of the Dublin team. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell is in his first campaign in charge of the Dublin team. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Dessie Farrell is in his first campaign in charge of the Dublin team. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

IT has been a recurring theme in the curious debate about this year’s Sam Maguire race, which promises to be unique for all manner of reasons, presuming of course it happens.

The theory goes that a congested championship ‘sprint’ could leave Dublin more vulnerable than at any time during the five-in-a-row. In other words, that a virus has done more to level the playing field than any number of Lee Keegans or David Cliffords.

It’s a beguiling notion – for non-Dubs – but appears to have more to do with wishful thinking than cold logic.