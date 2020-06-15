Format, venue and time of year - why revised 2020 championship makes Dublin even more likely winners

IT has been a recurring theme in the curious debate about this year’s Sam Maguire race, which promises to be unique for all manner of reasons, presuming of course it happens.

The theory goes that a congested championship ‘sprint’ could leave Dublin more vulnerable than at any time during the five-in-a-row. In other words, that a virus has done more to level the playing field than any number of Lee Keegans or David Cliffords.

It’s a beguiling notion – for non-Dubs – but appears to have more to do with wishful thinking than cold logic.

Truth is, there are no guarantees for Dublin in 2020 – but that was also the case in that faraway world before Covid. Moreover, the most likely championship format could actually make it easier, not harder, for Dessie Farrell.

FORMAT: Everyone is impatiently awaiting Croke Park’s revised inter-county roadmap. The latest speculation points to the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) hoping to complete its two flagship championships in the calendar year, potentially with the senior football final on the weekend of December 19-20.

Coupled with this, though, is a desire to complete the NFL on the last two weekends of October ... with the knock-on effect of making it impossible to fit in football qualifiers. It means, for football at least, a return to good-old-fashioned straight knockout.

But if this becomes reality, and the provincial structure is retained instead of a far more radical ‘open draw’ option, Dublin would appear an even stronger bet to retain Sam.

Why? Because they will not be stopped in Leinster. Seven or eight months without a competitive game is scarcely a sufficient handicap to level a playing field when all the various pretenders, Meath and Kildare included, weren’t in the same park to begin with.

The stats don’t lie. During the ‘Drive For Five’, Dublin’s average winning margin over 15 Leinster fixtures was 17.6 points. The last five finals were won by 14.2 points on average. So let’s presume the seemingly inevitable in Leinster: straight knockout means no tricky quarter-final, no Super 8s, and just two more hazards.

TIME OF YEAR: Will Dublin be more at risk of an ambush in November/December? Perhaps, but only marginally, given the likelihood that most, if not all, of their games take place in Croke Park, where pitch quality (whatever about weather conditions) will not make it a lottery.

VENUES: There is the very real prospect that, come championship, rules for social distancing will still apply in the stands. This would have obvious ramifications, given the relative paucity of seating at many GAA venues outside Croke Park (which, without social distancing, can house almost 70,000 bums on seats). Dublin’s Leinster SFC opener against Westmeath had been pencilled in for Tullamore – that may have to move now.

UNCERTAINTY: This cannot be ignored, and explains why several pundits have touted the level-playing field theory.

Put bluntly, the change of manager precipitated by Jim Gavin’s departure had already raised the question of how the team would adapt to a new boss, even such a familiar face.

No blame on Dessie Farrell. Nor was it Farrell’s fault that the vacancy occurred so relatively late – or that his league auditions were then halted after just five outings by, of all things, a global pandemic.

For a manager already playing catch-up, Covid has been a nightmarish complication.

AGE: The positives? Dublin’s old guard should be well rested – unless they fall victim to a hectic club schedule.

They are ageing in defence where, come championship, Stephen Cluxton will be almost 39, Philly McMahon 33, Cian O’Sullivan and Mick Fitzsimons 32, Jonny Cooper about to turn 31 and James McCarthy 30. But even that seasoned sextet still have oodles to offer, and youth abounds elsewhere.

CLOSING PACK: Last September offered compelling evidence that Kerry are coming - and poised to pounce if Dublin regress even slightly.

But Kerry apart, the gaps are still discernible. Galway are fast improving, but from some distance back. The jury is most assuredly out on Mayo, Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan.

The rest are only dreaming.